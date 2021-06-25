Council on Aging appoints board member

ELKHART — The Council on Aging of Elkhart County Inc. has appointed a new member to its board of directors.

“We are excited to welcome Sharon Hirstein, a very talented individual, to our board as we take our organization to the next level to meet the needs of the growing senior population in Elkhart County,” said Council on Aging CEO David Toney. “Mrs. Hirstein’s extensive experience in business and community service along with her passion for serving seniors will be instrumental in our success meeting the growing need.”