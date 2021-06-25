Cancel
CONTAINER PREMIUMS: Red-hot import market continues, July1 premium increases likely

By David Lademan
spglobal.com
 15 days ago

Asia-Europe FAK rates sit at record highs, but minimal premiums. Ocean carriers are expected next week to take increases on premium charges that could escalate trans-Pacific premium services to new highs. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. "I see it only going upwards, said...

Industryspglobal.com

CONTAINER PREMIUMS: Trans-Pacific rates consolidate after July increases

Premium service fees required by container shipping lines for North Asia-to-North America spot cargoes were rangebound in the week to July 9 after increasing sharply at the start of July as shipowners reassessed supply and demand conditions. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Premium...
Economyatlantanews.net

Premium Tires Market Is Booming Worldwide with JK Tyre, Titan, Toyo Tire, Balkrishna, Nokian Tyres, Maxxis

The latest released Premium Tires market research of 116 pages suggests that the industry has made modest progress in tech-driven transformation since 2017. Many organizations have yet to scale their end use applications beyond pilots and proofs-of-concept. Yet, there is a group of manufacturers in Premium Tires Market that are making significant progress in driving use cases at scale. Characteristics of this group offers an insight into best practice in shaping the Global Premium Tires Market. Some of the players profiled in research coverage are Goodyear, Nizhnekamskshina, Yokohama, Michelin, Cooper Tire, GITI Tire, Nexen Tire, Eurotire, Sailun Tires, Apollo Tyres, Double Coin, Continental, Hengfeng Rubber, JK Tyre, MRF, Titan, Toyo Tire, Balkrishna, Triangle Group, Pirelli, Mitas, Kumho Tire, Zhongce, Bridgestone, Shandong Linglong, Nokian Tyres, Maxxis, Jinyu Tyre, Sumitomo & Hankook.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Rolling Stock Market Size, Growth, Analysis & Statistics by 2025

The global Rolling Stock Market is estimated to be $51.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $64.3 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2025. Asia Oceania is estimated to lead the market in 2020; China, Japan, and India are the key contributors to the rolling stock market in the region. Increasing urbanization, adoption of public transport as a means of reducing traffic congestion, growing demand for energy-efficient transport and increasing adoption of rolling stocks for freight transportation are major drivers of the rolling stock market. Along with this, the leading rail infrastructure developers are also adopting collaboration strategies with local rail authorities to develop rail infrastructure.
Industryspglobal.com

EU carbon market extension 'high risk, low reward for consumers'

Extending the EU's Emissions Trading System to include road transport and buildings would be a high-risk, low-reward strategy for consumers, the European Consumer Organization BEUC said in a press briefing July 9. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. On July 14 the European Commission...
IndustryCNBC

What the impending rubber 'apocalypse' means for the U.S. economy

Rubber is a critical raw material needed for car tires, personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves, and many more everyday products. Anytime you're going anywhere, you're using rubber. Now, supply chain disruptions have thrown the rubber industry into a tailspin. "We could be on the cusp of a...
Worldspglobal.com

Malaysia's palm oil supply to see slow growth in June: Platts survey

Malaysia's June palm oil production is unlikely to match its growth from a year ago, according to an S&P Global Platts survey of analysts, traders and producers, as labor shortages and pandemic-led movement restrictions dampened expectations during the industry's peak production season. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes...
Industryspglobal.com

US steel import licenses in June jump 110% on year

US steel import licenses in June reached 2.69 million mt, spiking 110% from the final import count in June of last year when the industry experienced disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to preliminary import license data released July 8 by the US Commerce Department. Not registered?. Receive daily...
Agriculturespglobal.com

Argentina-Brazil soybean meal basis spread widens to record

The Argentina-Brazil FOB soybean meal basis spread widened to a record as weakening export demand and a shallow Parana River put pressure on Argentina's premiums for nearby loadings. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The spread reached $20/st July 6-7, with the basis for...
Worldspglobal.com

Indian banks' stress test results; Hong Kong eases IPO rules

S&P Global Market Intelligence offers our top picks of banking news stories and more published throughout the week. Please note that some entries may have links to third-party sources that require a subscription. IPOs, deals and more. * One97 Communications Ltd. which operates India's Paytm, is set to file a...
Trafficnaturalgasworld.com

From the Editor: LNG market strength sustained [Gas in Transition]

Firm spot LNG prices could turn the sector around this year, although whether it will be enough to support final investment decisions for new projects remains an open question. This is a market with many moving parts, both short and long term. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 3]. by:...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Transparency will be key to growth of carbon-neutral LNG market, study finds

An LNG tanker moored to a jetty. Source: Felix Cesare/Getty Creative via Getty Images. The budding trade of carbon-neutral LNG cargoes could play an important part in determining the role of the fuel in the energy transition, but improved transparency about climate-warming emissions by LNG buyers and sellers will be a key component of developing a "robust and trusted" market, according to a new study out of Columbia University's Center on Global Energy Policy.
Industryspglobal.com

Crackdown on private refined imports in Mexico expected to continue: observers

Mexico City — Mexican authorities are expected to continue their crackdown on private refined products imports in order to give state Pemex more market share, according to market experts and observers. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. "The government goals are very clear: they...
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Online Premium Cosmetics Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Estee Lauder, Shiseido, CHANEL

HTF MI Published Latest Global Online Premium Cosmetics Market Study by in-depth analysis about current scenario, the Market size, demand, growth pattern, trends, and forecast. Revenue for Online Premium Cosmetics Market has grown substantially over the six years to 2020 as a result of strengthening macroeconomic conditions and healthier demand, however with current economic slowdown Industry Players are seeing big impact in operations and identifying ways to keep momentum. Online Premium Cosmetics Market estimates rely extensively on both the volume and value and due to slowdown price fluctuation in widening demand and supply gap.
WorldTravelDailyNews.com

Pandemic continues to erode strength of premium passports

LONDON - The latest results from the Henley Passport Index - the original ranking of all the world's passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa - show that while there is cause for optimism, it must be tempered with the reality that cross-border travel continues to be significantly obstructed. Although some progress has been made, between January to March 2021, international mobility had been restored to just 12% of pre-pandemic levels, and the gulf between theoretical and actual travel access remains significant.

