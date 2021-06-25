Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Trace Adkins sets 25th anniversary double album

By Buddy Iahn
themusicuniverse.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCountry star Trace Adkins returns with a milestone album on August 27th, back with new music to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his debut LP, Dreamin’ Out Loud. To celebrate, he has announced The Way I Wanna Go, a double album containing 25 tracks including the new single “Where The Country Girls At” featuring Luke Bryan and rapper Pitbull. Blake Shelton, Melissa Etheridge, Keb’ Mo’, Stevie Wonder and Snoop Dogg also make appearances on the project.

themusicuniverse.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casey Beathard
Person
Melissa Etheridge
Person
Randy Montana
Person
Rhett Akins
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Stevie Wonder
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Pitbull
Person
Jon Nite
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Ole Opry#Verge Records#Cadillac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Musiccountry1025.com

Dierks Bentley Hits 20 Number One Songs, Hikes To Celebrate

Dierks Bentley now has 20 number one songs under his belt: his latest single, “Gone” hit the top of the charts this week. Dierks said, “I really can’t believe I have 20 number ones at Country radio. I still remember the bar I played in Texas when I found out that ‘What Was I Thinking’ was going to be my first number one. It’s a great feeling that only gets better with each song that goes to the top.”
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

15 Openly Gay Country Singers

While LGBTQ+ artists have long been an integral part of country music -- from the trailblazing Wilma Burgess, considered by many to be the first "out" singer in the industry (though she never came out publicly to fans) to Lavender Country, who released the first queer country album with their self-titled 1973 release -- it wasn't until recent years that mainstream country artists began to publicly come out to fans.
Nashville, TNthecountrynote.com

Tayla Lynn Debuts First Solo Project: Tayla Lynn Sings Loretta Lynn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tayla Lynn, granddaughter of the Queen of Country, Loretta Lynn, is officially releasing her first solo project Tayla Lynn Sings Loretta Lynn after a soft release last month via her website www.taylalynn.com. A tribute to her illustrious grandmother, Tayla Lynn Sings Loretta Lynn features Tayla Lynn singing...
Nashville, TNsoundslikenashville.com

Sounds Like Nashville’s 10 Best Country Albums of 2021 (So Far)

Though we’re only seven months in to 2021, some of country music’s best albums have already made themselves known. On this multi-generational list, you’ll find genre-bending artists carving out their own spaces in the expansive landscape of country music. Carrie Underwood’s debut gospel album My Savior is just as stunning as Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram’s acoustic The Marfa Tapes, while Miko Marks and Allison Russell breathe new life into the genre with their stunning albums Our Country and Outside Child, respectively. Legends Loretta Lynn and Alan Jackson sit alongside the new generation of stars including Thomas Rhett, Jimmie Allen and Carly Pearce, all of whom put out excellent work this year.
MusicKBOE Radio

TRACE ADKINS DROPPING GUEST-FILLED NEW ALBUM

Trace Adkins is celebrating the 25th anniversary of his debut album “Dreamin’ Out Loud” with a brand new record. Trace is set to drop the double album, “The Way I Wanna Go,” on August 27th, with 25 new songs in honor of the anniversary. The album is Trace’s 13th studio...
MusicEffingham Radio

Trace Adkins Taps Luke Bryan, Pitbull, Snoop Dogg For New Album

Trace Adkins will release his 13th studio album, called The Way I Wanna Go, on August 27th. The project will celebrate the 25th anniversary of his debut LP, Dreamin' Out Loud, and includes special guests Luke Bryan, Pitbull, Blake Shelton, Melissa Etheridge, Keb’ Mo’ and Stevie Wonder on harmonica, and Snoop Dogg.
MusicPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Trace Adkins, Luke Bryan and Pitbull Come Together for New Summer Bop, ‘Where the Country Girls At?’ [Listen]

Country superstar Trace Adkins has called upon fellow country star Luke Bryan and Mr. Worldwide himself, Pitbull, for a new summer track, "Where the Country Girls At?" Released Friday (June 25), the song effortlessly mixes genres in a fun way that's still palpable to country fans who lean old school. We get the classic Adkins bass and slow drawl, the stadium energy of hip-shaking hitmaker Bryan, and the rap swag of Pitbull. The guitar-driven party anthem mirrors the good time energy of Adkins’ hit "Honky Tonk Badonkadonk" and asks a very simple question: Where are the country girls?!
Musicunfspinnaker.com

Album review: Songs in A Minor: 20th Anniversary Exclusives

“Songs in A Minor: 20th Anniversary Exclusives” is the self-explanatory release of four songs dedicated to Alicia Keys’ debut album, “Songs in A Minor” (2001), which sold more than 50,000 copies during its first day of availability. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and is certified diamond worldwide. In this EP, the Grammy-awarded singer reintroduces the hit track “Fallin’,” which led her climb to fame in 2001, as well as two new love songs – “Foolish Heart” and “Crazy (Mi Corazon).”
MusicPopMatters

‘Blue’ Introduced LeAnn Rimes to the World 25 Years Ago

Listening to country music was a no-no amongst my social set. Southside Chicago in the mid-1990s was dominated by hip-hop and the vestiges of grunge that peaked in the decade’s middle. To keep up, I listened to whatever was playing on pop, top 40, or urban radio (which meant that I was able to share my enthusiasm for “California Love” by 2Pac, “Tha Crossroads” by Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, and “C’mon N’ Ride It (The Train)” by Quad City DJ’s). If someone confessed love of country music, they’d suitably be shamed as an outsider.
Austin, TXwiltonbulletin.com

Lucinda Williams, Wilco Set for Austin City Limits Hall of Fame

Austin City Limits has announced the 2021 inductees into its Austin City Limits Hall of Fame. Lucinda Williams, Wilco, and Alejandro Escovedo make up the new class. There were no 2020 inductees because of the pandemic. Williams and Wilco have each appeared four times on ACL, the long-running live-music series,...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

OutKast celebrates 25th anniversary of “ATLiens” with deluxe album, custom collections and more

On Aug. 27, 1996, OutKast hit mainstream airwaves with their second studio album “ATLiens.”. With nearly 2 million copies sold nationwide and double-platinum certification, OutKast generated Billboard charting hits — “Elevators (Me & You),” “ATLiens” and “Jazzy Belle” — that elevated the hip-hop duo from Atlanta’s underground music scene. On...
Musicsoundslikenashville.com

Zac Brown Band Offer a Two-for-One Special on New Singles

Zac Brown Band are offering fans a two-for-one special on new music, dropping a double shot of new tunes today (July 9). The hit making country jam band has officially shared two brand new singles, “Out In The Middle” and “Old Love Song.”. Both co-written by Brown with Luke Combs,...
MusicRegister Citizen

Zac Brown Band Celebrate Living 'Out in the Middle' With Swampy New Song

Zac Brown Band have released a pair of new singles under their new agreement with Warner Bros. Nashville. “Out in the Middle” and “Old Love Song” follow the country vocal band’s recent radio release “Same Boat,” and both were co-written by country superstar Luke Combs. Penned by Brown and Combs...
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Bellamy Brothers team with Dennis Quaid for new single

Iconic international duo the Bellamy Brothers invited global superstar Dennis Quaid in the studio to record a rousing rendition of Billy Swan’s smash-hit “I Can Help.” The track is the lead single off the Bellamys’ forthcoming album, Covers From The Brothers, slated for release this fall. People exclusively debuted the...
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Cody Johnson releases two additional songs

“God Bless The Boy (Cori’s Song)” and “Stronger” available now. CoJo Music/Warner Music Nashville Platinum recording artist Cody Johnson released two brand new tracks, “God Bless the Boy (Cori’s song)” and “Stronger,” from his forthcoming double album. “God Bless the Boy (Cori’s Song)” was written by Barrett Baber, Terri Jo...
Musicmxdwn.com

Outkast Announces ATLiens 25th Anniversary Reissue

In 1996, hip hop duo Outkast released their sophomore album ATLiens. With the classic cover art and standout songs like “Jazzy Belle” or “Elevator (Me & You),” Outkast got one step closer towards cult status. Now, 25 years later the album is being reissued as the ATLiens 25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition, on the same day, August 27th. You can pre-order the album here.
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Travis Tritt added to Charlie Daniels Volunteer Jam tribute

Volunteer Jam: A Musical Salute to Charlie Daniels takes place in Aug. The 2021 Volunteer Jam: A Musical Salute to Charlie Daniels has added country legend Travis Tritt to its previously announced star studded lineup. The big salute to the life and career of the late Country Music Hall of Fame member will take place Wednesday, August 18th at 7 pm CT at Bridgestone Arena.
Nashville, TNthecountrynote.com

Kat & Alex Release “Gira De Desamor (Heartbreak Tour)”

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Rising Country-Latin duo, Kat & Alex have released “Gira de Desamor,” the Spanish version of their latest track, “Heartbreak Tour,” today. “Gira de Desamor” was written by Kat & Alex and produced by Brad Hill (Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne) and is the duo’s first release entirely in Spanish, following their debut single “ How Many Times,” that featured a Spanish chorus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy