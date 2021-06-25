Trace Adkins sets 25th anniversary double album
Country star Trace Adkins returns with a milestone album on August 27th, back with new music to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his debut LP, Dreamin’ Out Loud. To celebrate, he has announced The Way I Wanna Go, a double album containing 25 tracks including the new single “Where The Country Girls At” featuring Luke Bryan and rapper Pitbull. Blake Shelton, Melissa Etheridge, Keb’ Mo’, Stevie Wonder and Snoop Dogg also make appearances on the project.themusicuniverse.com