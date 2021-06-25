Cancel
Out Today by The Orchard: Inigo Pascual, Tiberius b, REI AMI

By Haley Warner
dailyrindblog.com
 16 days ago

Jump right into the weekend with new releases from Filipino pop star and actor Inigo Pascual, Canadian singer and producer Tiberius b, and rising Seoul-born popstar REI AMI. Inigo Pascual release Options (Tarsier Records) Filipino singer-songwriter, Inigo Pascual, brings his original music to the world stage with the release of...

dailyrindblog.com
Related
Musicdailyrindblog.com

Out Today by The Orchard: MARIA SIOKE, 2PM, Tekilla

MARIA SIOKE – Motto (Ladradora) The Spanish singer-songwriter Maria Sioke presents her debut album, MOTTO, after working for over two years to achieve her futuristic pop sound. The album’s ten tracks are filled with vocal games and harmonies that compliment the originality in each of Sioke’s lyrics. Earlier this year, Sioke gave fans the first glimpse of MOTTO with the release of her single, “Soltera.” The song and accompanying music video are reminiscent of early 2000s pop culture, with references to Xtina, Madonna, Britney, and MTV. The album’s second single, “Bambambam,” has an infectious energy thanks to the song’s reggaeton style and layered vocal production. According to Maria Sioke, the album was inspired by two central concepts: The Ideal and the Motto. Maria Sioke defines the Ideal as “the instant of achieving something through the motor, the beautiful, the clear, the transparent peace. A bandage that covers the wounds, the clouds, the sea and the clear day.” Sioke explains that we can access The Ideal through The Motto, which she describes as an: “inner force that makes you pursue your goals, that propels you and makes you burn.” With the release of MOTTO, Maria Sioke proves she is capable of breaking the confines of mainstream pop, and sets an exciting tone for the rest of her career.
Musicdailyrindblog.com

Out Today by The Orchard: Charlotte Day Wilson, Santos Woge, Stalley

Don’t miss new music from Canadian R&B singer-songwriter Charlotte Day Wilson, growing Mexican rapper Santos Woge, and Ohio-bred MC Stalley. Charlotte Day Wilson – ALPHA (Stone Woman Music) Canadian musical powerhouse, Charlotte Day Wilson, presents her highly-anticipated debut album, ALPHA. The 28-year old vocalist, producer, and multi-instrumentalist’s music has amassed...
MusicNME

Nina Nesbitt gets acrobatic in video for new single ‘Summer Fling’

Nina Nesbitt has shared a brand new single called ‘Summer Fling’ – you can watch the song’s video below. The Scottish singer-songwriter’s latest track is her first solo release since 2019’s ‘The Sun Will Come Up, The Seasons Will Change’ album, and marks the next chapter in her career rebirth.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

31 New Songs Out Today

JIM JAMES - "SEASONS" (STEVE MILLER BAND COVER) Part of Secretly Canadian's 25th anniversary SC25 singles series, Jim James has given the Steve Miller Band's 1969 song "Seasons." "Chris Swanson and I started out in the music world around the same time and I have always appreciated his friendship and support," says Jim. "It's been amazing to watch all of the wonderful music Secretly has helped bring into this world...so when he asked me to cover one of his favorite songs from childhood in honor of Secretly's big 25th I was excited to do so, and even more excited once I got to know and love the song, which I had never heard before...but is now one of my all time faves too."
MusicLaredo Morning Times

Olivia Rodrigo Gives Taylor Swift Songwriting Credit on Second 'Sour' Song, 'Deja Vu'

Olivia Rodrigo and her main collaborator, songwriter-producer Daniel Nigro, have given Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff and St. Vincent a songwriting credit on “Deja Vu” — the second song from Rodrigo’s blockbuster debut album “Sour” to receive such a non-collaborative credit, after “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back.” The addition to the album’s credits was first noted by Rolling Stone.
CelebritiesNME

Saweetie on how meeting Cher inspired her to delay debut album

Saweetie has revealed how meeting Cher led to her debut album being delayed. The California rapper was initially due to drop ‘Pretty Bitch Music’ last Friday (June 25) via Warner, having recently shared her latest single ‘Fast (Motion)’. Last Sunday (June 27), Saweetie was nominated in the Best Female Hip...
Relationshipskicks96.com

Gwen Stefani Shares First Full Family Photo From Her Wedding

Thank you Gwen for sharing all these wedding pictures! We now have our first look at the Blake Shelton family. On Wednesday morning (July 7) Gwen posted another stunning photo from her weekend wedding to Blake Shelton. It's an official family photo, with her boys looking sharp in suits. Stefani...
MusicBillboard

From Megan Thee Stallion to Lorde, Dive In to a Female-Forward Week of New Music

Last week was a busy one for new music releases -- especially for some of our favorite female pop stars. On the latest episode of the Billboard Pop Shop Podcast (listen below), we discuss four of those new releases: Megan Thee Stallion's "Thot Shit," Lorde's "Solar Power," Doja Cat's "Need to Know" and Kylie Minogue's cover of Lady Gaga's "Marry the Night" from the upcoming Born This Way 10th-anniversary re-release.
RecipesPosted by
rolling out

Patti LaBelle shares thoughts about Lil Nas X’s same-sex kiss at BET Awards

R&B diva Patti LaBelle has always been a supporter of people in the LGBTQ community, and they’ve supported her throughout her illustrious career as well. The “New Attitude” singer recently sat down with Clay Cane on his Sirius XM Urban View show and discussed Lil Nas X’s same-sex kiss during his BET Awards performance last month and the importance of being true to yourself.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Away from Tom Cruise: this is what her daughter Suri looks like, at age 15

Tom Cruise He is one of the most popular Hollywood actors of his generation. He began his career in the mid-1980s and undoubtedly with the role of the airplane pilot Pete Maverick on Top Gun he won the public’s affection almost immediately. So he became a movie star with dozens of hits like the saga Mission Impossible and movies like Interview with the Vampire, Operation Valkyrie, Collateral, Magnolia, Vanilla Sky, among many others.
Hawthorne, CAHipHopDX.com

Inglewood Rapper Murdered On Instagram Live For Allegedly Dissing Nipsey Hussle Mural

Hawthorne, CA – Another rapper has reportedly been murdered in what has evolved into a consistent and disturbing trend over the past year. According to KCAL 9 News, a 21-year-old man, who has been identified as rapper Indian Red Boy (real name Zerail Dijon Rivera), was shot multiple time while he was sitting in his vehicle at the 14100 block of Chadron Avenue in Hawthorne on Thursday afternoon (July 8).
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily Dot

‘Wish I could unsee every second of this’: People can’t believe this 16-person ‘entrepreneur’ house in NYC

A now-deleted TikTok video that features a 16-person entrepreneur house in New York City has left social media users baffled. The TikToker who posted the video, @willyhopps, says in the clip that he recently moved into a “mansion” and that he is splitting rent with more than a dozen roommates he met online. He then shows how each of the roommates, who he describes as entrepreneurs, are living.
Musicpapermag.com

Macy Rodman Announces New Album, 'Unbelievable Animals'

In a move that Shamir describes as the "best thing" he's done to date, the musician has signed New York icon Macy Rodman to his label, Accidental Popstar Records, and their first official release together arrives later this summer. Unbelievable Animals, Rodman's follow-up album to 2019's Endless Kindness, is out August 27th, with its lead single, "Love Me!", setting the tone today alongside an accompanying music video.

