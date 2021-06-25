Out Today by The Orchard: Inigo Pascual, Tiberius b, REI AMI

MARIA SIOKE – Motto (Ladradora) The Spanish singer-songwriter Maria Sioke presents her debut album, MOTTO, after working for over two years to achieve her futuristic pop sound. The album’s ten tracks are filled with vocal games and harmonies that compliment the originality in each of Sioke’s lyrics. Earlier this year, Sioke gave fans the first glimpse of MOTTO with the release of her single, “Soltera.” The song and accompanying music video are reminiscent of early 2000s pop culture, with references to Xtina, Madonna, Britney, and MTV. The album’s second single, “Bambambam,” has an infectious energy thanks to the song’s reggaeton style and layered vocal production. According to Maria Sioke, the album was inspired by two central concepts: The Ideal and the Motto. Maria Sioke defines the Ideal as “the instant of achieving something through the motor, the beautiful, the clear, the transparent peace. A bandage that covers the wounds, the clouds, the sea and the clear day.” Sioke explains that we can access The Ideal through The Motto, which she describes as an: “inner force that makes you pursue your goals, that propels you and makes you burn.” With the release of MOTTO, Maria Sioke proves she is capable of breaking the confines of mainstream pop, and sets an exciting tone for the rest of her career.