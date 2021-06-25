Cancel
Cinderella Hawks fall in Game 2 matchup with Milwaukee

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HORxW_0afFfFPd00

ATLANTA — The Hawks pulled out a tight win against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals, but couldn’t pull out the same success in Game 2.

The Hawks fell to the Bucks 125-91 to tie the best-of-seven series up at one game a piece.

The Hawks shocked most of the NBA world in Game 1 vs. the Milwaukee Bucks by winning 116-113 thanks in large part to Trae Young’s 48-point, 11-assist explosion.

Young was the star of social media and all the highlight reels knocking down wide-open three point shots.

And dazzling with passes.

The win was the first Eastern Conference finals victory for the Hawks since they moved to Atlanta in 1968.

Channel 2 Action News Sports Director Zach Klein is IN Milwaukee with the Hawks and will have live reports all day long.

Milwaukee was led by star Giannis Antetokounmpo who had 34 points in the first game. The Bucks are expected to ratchet up the defensive pressure on Young, who seemed to operate at will vs. Milwaukee defensive stopper Jrue Holiday.

Game 2 tipped off at 8:30 p.m. at Fiserv Arena in Milwaukee.

Here is the rest of the series schedule:

  • Game 3, Sunday at 8:30 p.m. in Atlanta
  • Game 4, Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. in Atlanta
  • Game 5, Thursday at 8:30 p.m. in Milwaukee
  • Game 6, (if necessary) at 8:30 p.m. in Atlanta
  • Game 7, (if necessary) at 8:30 p.m. in Milwaukee

