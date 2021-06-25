The Guardian view on work-life balance: a step in the right direction
"A man perfects himself by working," wrote Thomas Carlyle in 1843, and though we might rightly have jettisoned other views he held (history as a parade of great men, for instance), we have not only taken this to heart, but expanded work's dominion. "Work," wrote Joanna Biggs in All Day Long: A Portrait of Britain at Work, is too often "how we give our lives meaning when religion, party politics and community fall away".