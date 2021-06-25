Culpeper man convicted on Harris Hollow robbery charge
Mark Lewis Jenkins, of Culpeper, was convicted on charges of grand larceny and breaking and entering in Rappahannock County Circuit Court after a trial hearing on Wednesday. Jenkins, a 34-year-old metal shop worker, pled guilty to grand larceny and not guilty to the charge of breaking and entering into a home on Harris Hollow Road in Washington. Jenkins, who has seven prior felony convictions, was also found guilty of violating probation.