Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

The Guardian view on Matt Hancock: he has to go

By The Guardian view
The Guardian
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs early as next week, Boris Johnson must decide if England is making sufficient progress in suppressing the Covid pandemic through the vaccine programme to justify ending lockdown restrictions in July. He is increasingly likely to have to tell the country news that it will not want to hear. Friday’s announcement that cases of the Delta variant in the UK increased by 46% over the previous week to a total of 111,157 is daunting. The figures are a severe worsening, not the improvement for which Mr Johnson hoped.

www.theguardian.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Hancock
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#European#Uk Delta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
U.K.
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Matt Hancock ‘has left wife for aide Gina Coladangelo’

Matt Hancock has left his wife of 15 years for the aide he was pictured kissing at work, it has been reported.The health secretary’s relationship with Gina Coladangelo is “recent but serious,” according to Sky News’ Beth Rigby.Martha Hancock, an osteopath with a clinic in Notting Hill, has said nothing publicly about the revelations surrounding her husband’s behaviour.She is described as very private and has kept a low profile.The Sunday Times also reported that Mr Hancock had left his family home. The couple married in 2006 and have three children – a daughter and two sons aged 14, 13...
PoliticsPosted by
newschain

Tories break ranks to call on Matt Hancock to resign

Cracks are beginning to show in Conservative support for Health Secretary Matt Hancock after he was caught kissing a close aide in breach of coronavirus restrictions. Boris Johnson has so far stood by Mr Hancock, after a video of an embrace with university friend and Department of Health non-executive director Gina Coladangelo was published on Friday.
U.K.americanpeoplenews.com

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock quits – POLITICO

LONDON — U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock resigned Saturday, having admitted breaking social distancing rules after pictures emerged of him kissing an aide. In a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Hancock said the government owed “it to people who have sacrificed so much in this pandemic to be honest when we have let them down.”
U.K.The Independent

Matt Hancock has finally bowed to pressure and resigned – but history will not judge him kindly

He will now know it would have been better to fall on his sword as soon as he admitted breaking his own Covid-19 social distancing rules by kissing Gina Coladangelo in his Whitehall office. The ambitious former health and social care secretary instead tried to cling to his cabinet post – and, worryingly, Boris Johnson again seemed prepared to ride out a media storm engulfing one of his ministers, for a while at least.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Matt Hancock’s Covid rule-breaking is only the latest reason he should go – he’s simply not up to the job

After news broke that the health secretary, Matt Hancock, had been caught breaching his own Covid rules, it took the prime minister a matter of hours to accept his apology and move on.Yet, for millions of people the length and breadth of the country who have made immense personal sacrifices throughout this pandemic, the thing that sticks in the gut is the rank hypocrisy of it all.We have all toiled together for well over a year, being as responsible as we can to keep each other safe, and refrained from some of life’s simplest joys – like hugging a...
U.K.Posted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson suggests he sacked Matt Hancock – despite refusing to dismiss him when scandal broke

Boris Johnson has suggested he sacked Matt Hancock for breaking Covid rules – despite initially refusing to dismiss him and declaring the matter “closed”.He made the extraordinary claim despite the disgraced health secretary making clear he had resigned on Saturday – 24 hours after the prime minister kept him in his post.Mr Hancock only walked the plank after the angry backlash from the public and some Conservative MPs convinced him he lacked all credibility in the pandemic-fighting role.On Friday – when it emerged he had breached restrictions by kissing his aide, Gina Coladangelo, in his office – Downing Street...
PoliticsThe Guardian

Government to investigate leak of Matt Hancock CCTV footage

The government will investigate how the footage of Matt Hancock kissing an aide in his office that triggered his downfall ended up in the public domain, a cabinet minister said. Brandon Lewis, the Northern Ireland secretary, said the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) would undertake an internal investigation...
U.K.Posted by
The Independent

Sajid Javid says camera that caught Matt Hancock’s affair has been ‘disabled’

Boris Johnson’s new health secretary Sajid Javid has said the camera that caught Matt Hancock kissing his aide Gina Coladangelo has now been disabled.“I haven’t disabled the camera that you are talking about but it has been disabled by the department,” said Mr Hancock’s replacement on a visit to to St Thomas’ Hospital in London on Monday.“For security it’s just common sense. I don’t think as a general rule there should be cameras in the secretary of state’s office.”Mr Javid added: “I’ve never known that in the other five departments that I’ve run, and I’m not really sure why there was...
U.K.BBC

Matt Hancock resignation: Questions remain for PM

The prime minister is still facing questions about the circumstances around Matt Hancock's resignation as health secretary over an affair with his aide Gina Coladangelo. Mr Hancock quit on Saturday after the couple were caught on camera kissing in his Whitehall office, breaking social distancing guidelines. It is understood that...
EnvironmentThe Guardian

The Guardian view on getting to net zero: the crunch is coming

Targets are all very well. But not if there is no way of reaching them. In which case, they are a sham. This is the problem now confronting the government. The UK’s stated goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 78% by 2035 compared with 1990 levels is very ambitious. “Remarkable” was the word used last week by Lord Deben (the former Conservative environment secretary John Gummer). He chairs the climate change committee (CCC) that advises the government. Its latest reports make an unflattering contrast between impressive aims and the absence of plans to meet them.
CoronavirusThe Guardian

A timeline of Matt Hancock’s controversies and breaches

Matt Hancock found himself at the heart of a number of controversies during the coronavirus pandemic – even before the exposure of his extramarital affair led to his resignation from the Cabinet. Hancock resigned as health secretary a day after photographs emerged of him embracing his aide Gina Coladangelo in...
U.K.BBC

Sajid Javid praises predecessor Matt Hancock

New Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said he's honoured to be appointed, after the resignation of Matt Hancock. Mr Hancock stood down on Saturday for breaching Covid rules by kissing a colleague. Mr Javid, who has had several key government roles, said his predecessor had worked "incredibly hard" and he...
U.K.Posted by
The Independent

Matt Hancock leaves a shameful legacy – he has brought this end upon himself

About time. About time, that is, that someone in this delusional government had the decency to quit. I say “decency”, but of course there has never been much decent about the way Matt Hancock has behaved since he became health secretary. We know rather too much about his private life; more importantly, we know his manifest failings as a minister. He was wrong to appoint his “close friend” Gina Coladangelo to the board of the Department of Health, a role worth £15,000, to “challenge” him: an absurd situation. He was wrong to take up shares in his sister’s company,...
U.K.Telegraph

Sajid Javid has his work cut out reversing Matt Hancock's pitiful legacy

Leave aside the hubris and the hypocrisy of Matt Hancock’s downfall, there is the serious problem of putting right his legacy on the NHS – something which new Health Secretary Sajid Javid is going to have to tackle head-on. There is a great irony about the former health secretary’s time in office. A man who used to brag endlessly about how he was going to bring healthcare into a new digital age instead allowed himself to be captured by the crushing forces of self-interest which operate within the NHS. He promised us apps, online consultations, new ways of interacting with doctors – but as far as many patients are concerned his lasting ‘achievement’ will simply be that he made it even harder to book a GPs’ appointment. In championing remote consultations he merely handed power to those GPs who feel they have more important ways of spending their time than on seeing patients face to face.
U.K.The Guardian

Further fallout from the Matt Hancock affair

If No 10 insists that the “correct procedures” were followed in appointing Gina Coladangelo to Matt Hancock’s department (Hancock and Coladangelo: questions that need answers, 27 June) at taxpayers’ expense, I suggest the recruitment policy is in need of a drastic overhaul. The difference between governing and campaigning seems to...
U.K.inews.co.uk

The Matt Hancock scandal has revealed the rotten stench of corruption at the heart of our government

So farewell then, Matt Hancock, self-righteous protector of the nation’s public health in the pandemic. His career, so carefully nurtured over almost two decades climbing the greasy pole of Westminster, was unlocked with stunning speed by a snog in the office, a sneaky foe and a quick call to The Sun showing again both the fragility and toxicity of politics. His sickly resignation speech was a fitting epitaph for his time in office. Yet it is telling there is so little sympathy even on his own side for this remorselessly ambitious and energetic character, something he might reflect on as he surveys the sudden unravelling of his marriage, his family and his aspirations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy