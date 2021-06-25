The Guardian view on Matt Hancock: he has to go

Leave aside the hubris and the hypocrisy of Matt Hancock’s downfall, there is the serious problem of putting right his legacy on the NHS – something which new Health Secretary Sajid Javid is going to have to tackle head-on. There is a great irony about the former health secretary’s time in office. A man who used to brag endlessly about how he was going to bring healthcare into a new digital age instead allowed himself to be captured by the crushing forces of self-interest which operate within the NHS. He promised us apps, online consultations, new ways of interacting with doctors – but as far as many patients are concerned his lasting ‘achievement’ will simply be that he made it even harder to book a GPs’ appointment. In championing remote consultations he merely handed power to those GPs who feel they have more important ways of spending their time than on seeing patients face to face.