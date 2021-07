In the off chance that more than 16 drivers end up winning a 2021 NASCAR Cup Series regular season race, there is still one winner who isn’t completely safe. Just three of the first 14 races of the NASCAR Cup Series season resulted in a driver securing a win other than his first of the year. Since then, all six races that have been contested have resulted in a driver securing either his second, third or fourth win of 2021, and we are still stuck on 11 winners.