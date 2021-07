Andre Simone, Jake Schwanitz and Justin Michael dive into the big changes surrounding name, image and likeness in college football. Throughout the podcast the guys debate how it could impact the game in coming years, as well as potentially altering the draft status of certain players. They discuss which college football legends would have benefitted the most if previous generations would have had the same rules and also debate which guys would have been on the cover of NCAA Football if the game didn’t stop being made after 2014. Finally, the crew dives into some of the non-conference games they’re most excited for in 2021.