Presenting 808 Lake Carillon Lane

WAIT NO LONGER TO GET OUT OF THE CITY.... FRESH AIR, PEACE & QUIET, AND NO TRAFFIC... COME TO THE COUNTRY AND BUILD YOUR CUSTOM HOME WITH A FOUR-BEDROOM PERC ALREADY IN PLACE. This property has the best of both worlds, Wooded & Cleared Land with a Beautiful Creek running down the right side of the property and also crossing through the property further back for future pond possibilities. Wild Life is abundant, Deer, Fox, Rabbits, Birds, Etc. There are No Covenants Or Restrictions running with this property, so please bring the 4-Wheelers, bring the livestock, (Horses, Cows, Goats, Chickens, ETC.) make your own vegetable gardens, and start your own little Homestead or set up your private target practice area. Comcast Is Also In The Area (Please Check With You Local Comcast Dealer To Confirm) With over 600 ft. of road frontage this lot can also be Subdivided (AS PER CULPEPER BUILDING & ZONING)for future family division or for all the investors and builders out there. This Beautiful Rolling Lot Is About 1/3 Open & 2/3's Wooded Just Waiting For You To View....Make an appointment today!! Property Is In Land Use And Any Roll Back Taxes Will Be Paid By Buyer, But If It Is Left In Land Use There Will Be No Roll Back Taxes.... Please Call Listing Agent For More Information.