Presenting 808 Lake Carillon Lane

Southlake Style
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis stunning 5-bedroom, 7-bath masterpiece is positioned on one of the few homesites in Carillon with easy, private access to 5 acres of park land right in your backyard. Its private outdoor oasis has a custom modern diving pool and oversized Infinity Edge spa, as well as a full outdoor kitchen and cabana. Custom transitional features, designer lighting and custom cabinetry are prominent throughout the 5,481 square-foot residence, which includes a large home office and fully-equipped media room. The kitchen features ceiling-height cabinets, soft close drawers, a marble backsplash, a beverage area, a pot filler and a SubZero fridge. The master suite comes with a soaking tub along with his-and-hers closets, and the game room has full hardwood floors, a wine bar fridge and even a separate half bath.

