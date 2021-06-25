Video shows workers digging through condo rubble

Hurricane Elsa has torn through Barbados, reportedly ripping roofs off homes and sparking power outages and floods in the island nation as the storm made its way towards Haiti. In video posted to social media, the hurricane could be seen ripping through parts of the Caribbean country.Elsa strengthened into a hurricane on Friday, eventually blowing maximum sustained winds of 85 miles per hour (140 kph), according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC).The hurricane has forced schools, businesses and airports to close in the region, with a hurricane warning in effect for Barbados, St Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines. With the hurricane believed to be headed towards Florida, there are fears that it could hamper rescue efforts in Surfside, Miami, where responders have been working tirelessly to search for survivors following the 24 June partial collapse of a residential building. At least 18 people have been confirmed dead in the incident at the Champlain Towers South condominium, while 145 people are still unaccounted for. It is feared that the death toll will rise in the deadly building collapse.Follow live updates below