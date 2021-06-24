Cancel
MLS

Álvarez Breaks Late Tie, Galaxy Beat Whitecaps 2-1

By Associated Press
600 ESPN El Paso
600 ESPN El Paso
 19 days ago
SANDY, Utah (AP) — Efraín Álvarez scored in stoppage time to give the LA Galaxy a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday night. Alvarez connected in the 93rd minute, scoring his second MLS goal just a minute after the Whitecaps’ Janio Bikel found the far post to tie it with his first MLS goal. The Galaxy (6-3-0) have won four of their last six. Vancouver (2-6-1) has lost five straight. Chicarito opened the scoring for the Galaxy in the 47th minute. He’s tied for the league lead with eight goals. Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond came up with a late diving save off a headed attempt by Caio Alexandre seconds before time expired.

