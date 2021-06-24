Padres Beat Dodgers 5-3 for 1st Sweep of Rivals in 8 Seasons

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Trent Grisham drew a go-ahead, bases-loaded walk with one out in the eighth and the San Diego Padres hit three solo homers off Trevor Bauer and beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 for their first three-game sweep of the NL West rivals in eight seasons. The game ended in front of a sellout crowd of 43,961 when pinch-hitter Albert Pujols lined out to third baseman Manny Machado who doubled Will Smith off second. That earned Mark Melancon his major league-leading 23rd save. San Diego is 7-3 this season against the Dodgers, including winning four straight, and has won two of the three series against them.