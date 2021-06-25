Hy-Vee Launches New Breakfast Menu

Like so many cooks and bakers who found themselves unemployed last year, the chef Kate Telfeyan started an Instagram pop-up, which she called Vaguely Asian Foods, after finding herself out of work following the March restaurant shutdown. She’d been the head chef of the Bushwick location of Mission Chinese Food until then; after, she says she was cut loose without communication, and she was surprised to find out, several months later, that the restaurant reopened. At first, she cooked out of her Ridgewood apartment, delivering food to people on her bike. Then in late October, Telfeyan found a professional home in a nearby café, Porcelain, which hosted her pop-ups on Saturdays. “It was probably the only place I actually went to with any regularity during the really intense lockdown period,” Telfeyan says. Through the winter, she cooked dishes like veal shank sujebi with hand-torn noodles and crispy prawn rolls with rice paper.