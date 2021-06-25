Cancel
Restaurants

Hy-Vee Launches New Breakfast Menu

By Kristina Hurtig
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHy-Vee has unveiled a new “Best Breakfast in America” breakfast menu—complete with breakfast cocktails in select locations—that focuses on fresh, high-quality ingredients. The new made-to-order menu features skillets, with eggs and homestyle potatoes as a base and various meat and veggie ingredient options; pancakes, including apple pie pancakes with caramel,...

