RCPD Report: 6/25/21

MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for theft in the 900 block of Poyntz Ave. in Manhattan on June 24, 2021, at approximately 3:30 p.m. Officers listed an unknown suspect when it was reported a specialized Rockhopper bicycle was stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.