With reference to the ongoing request to allow the citizens of Salisbury and Rowan County to have a voice in the relocation of our “Fame” angel monument, it now appears this decision may have already been made without consideration as to the majority opinion in our community. However, it may not be too late to seriously consider the highly recommended option to place the Confederate base of the monument in the old abandoned cemetery on North Lee Street and place the magnificent angel in a much more visible and prominent location, dedicated to the memory of all Rowan County veterans from all wars.