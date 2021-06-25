Burlington County park becoming new haven for migrating monarch butterflies
MANSFIELD >> Monarch butterflies have a beautiful new garden to visit while summering in Burlington County. Crystal Lake Park in Mansfield is the site of a new haven being created for the iconic orange-and-black winged insects thanks to a donation of 1,000 native milkweed and wildflower plugs from the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation, an international nonprofit group dedicated to protecting insects and other invertebrates.www.southjerseylocalnews.com