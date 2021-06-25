Purcellville Seeks Community Input on Spending $10.5M in ARPA Funds

The Town of Purcellville is seeking community input on how to spend $10.5 million it was recently awarded through the American Rescue Plan Act. ARPA provided $1.9 trillion nationwide to address the continued impacts of COVID-19 on the economy, public health, individuals, businesses, and state and local governments. The town expects to receive the first installment of $5.2 million from the state within the next few weeks, and the second installment no earlier than May 2022.