Steam too much for Marlins in 8-4 loss

FLORENCE, Kent. — The local Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League team, the Ohio Marlins, lost in a road game against the Cincinnati Steam after series of tied scores ultimately ending the game at 8-4. It did not take long for both teams to get tied in the first inning of the contest. With Marlins’ No. 24 Garrett Byrd on third base with one out in the top of the first, No. 8 Rowan Teran committed a sacrificing fly out toward centerfield giving Byrd enough room to gain the team’s first earned run with two out now in the inning.