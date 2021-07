This is a press release from the County of Humboldt:. Residents are invited to the Eel River Valley Fire Training Center grand opening on Wednesday, July 21, at 5:30 p.m. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony along with the dedication of Nicholson Way. David Nicholson, a longtime member of the Fortuna Volunteer Fire Department, died in April at the age of 67. The state-of-the-art training tower is located at the Fortuna Fire main station, 320 South Fortuna Boulevard, and will be used for ongoing training by fire agencies from the Eel River Valley. The facility has several stories with multiple rooms, each with a different training purpose. There’s also a burn room that can be ignited on fire to teach firefighters about fire behavior. The cost of the training tower is approximately $375,000. The Fortuna Fire District provided the property and all the infrastructure with a cost of $1.1 million and is one of three fire facilities funded by Measure Z in Humboldt County. The other two training towers are located in Arcata and Redway.