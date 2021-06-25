SuperDraft Tournament Donates to Patients of  St. Anthony Regional Cancer Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) – They call him the Miracle Kid. Doctors didn’t expect him to see his second birthday. But Cross Kubik is a fighter, and he credits his deep faith. “As a baby, when I got diagnosed with neuroblastoma, I don’t remember any of that,” said Kubik. “I just remember growing up with St. Jude in my life. Throughout my whole life, I would go get yearly treatments, checkups, stuff like that. And that’s really all I knew. I got to know the doctors that treated me as a baby.”