SuperDraft Tournament Donates to Patients of St. Anthony Regional Cancer Center
On Wednesday, June 11, area softball players and philanthropists, Tad and Katie Decker, Kevin Nepple, and Katie and Kyle Cornelius donated the proceeds from the First Annual Carroll SuperDraft to the St. Anthony Foundation to benefit patients of the cancer center at St. Anthony Regional Hospital. The Carroll SuperDraft is a new event that gave members of the community the chance to express their support for patients.www.swiowanewssource.com