An Expert’s Guide To The Stag Bus

One of the biggest excitements of starting your first year at Fairfield University is exploring the downtown area of Fairfield, Conn. and seeing what it has to offer. For newcomers, the best way to get around to all of these new places is by catching a ride on the Stag Bus! Our campus shuttle runs on the hour, every hour. During the week the bus begins at 7:00 a.m. while on the weekends it starts at noon. Yet, the last ride will always be at 9:00 p.m which you don’t want to forget! Here are the stops the Stag Bus makes, along with some of Fairfield’s favorite highlights: