Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfield, CT

An Expert’s Guide To The Stag Bus

By Rebecca Quigley
Fairfield Mirror
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the biggest excitements of starting your first year at Fairfield University is exploring the downtown area of Fairfield, Conn. and seeing what it has to offer. For newcomers, the best way to get around to all of these new places is by catching a ride on the Stag Bus! Our campus shuttle runs on the hour, every hour. During the week the bus begins at 7:00 a.m. while on the weekends it starts at noon. Yet, the last ride will always be at 9:00 p.m which you don’t want to forget! Here are the stops the Stag Bus makes, along with some of Fairfield’s favorite highlights:

fairfieldmirror.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Traffic
City
Fairfield, CT
Fairfield, CT
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stag#Midtown#Conn#Restaurants#New York City#Fairfield University#Stop And Shop#Whole Foods#Chipotle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
CVS
News Break
Starbucks
Related
UEFAPosted by
Reuters

England's Black players face racial abuse after Euro 2020 defeat

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Black players in the England soccer team have been subjected to a storm of online racist abuse after their defeat in the final of Euro 2020, drawing wide condemnation from the squad's manager, royalty, religious leaders and politicians. Marcus Rashford, 23, Jadon Sancho, 21, and...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Top US general in Afghanistan stepping down

The top U.S. commander leading forces in Afghanistan is reportedly set to step down on Monday, as the Pentagon's withdrawal effort from the region nears completion. Army Gen. Austin “Scott” Miller, who has led the U.S.’s involvement in Afghanistan for nearly three years, will relinquish command during a ceremony in Kabul, The Washington Post and Reuters reported.
UEFANBC News

Italy wins the European soccer championship in 3-2 penalty shootout

LONDON — Two soccer-mad nations faced each other, and one blinked. Italy bested England in the final of the Euro 2020 soccer tournament Sunday in London. The winner was determined by a penalty-kick shootout after extra time that kept the score even at 1. Italy won the shootout 3-2 after England's final shot was blocked.
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Texas Democrats to flee state in effort to block GOP-backed voting restrictions

With Republican-backed voting bills moving rapidly through a special session of the state Legislature, Texas Democrats are planning to make a break for it — again. At least 58 Democratic members of the state House of Representatives are expected to bolt from Austin on Monday in an effort to block the measures from advancing, a source familiar with the plans told NBC News. The unusual move, akin to what Democrats did in 2003, would paralyze the chamber, stopping business until the lawmakers return to town or the session ends.

Comments / 0

Community Policy