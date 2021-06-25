Cancel
Xerotech Partners with Meta System for Integrated Battery Systems

OEM Off-Highway
OEM Off-Highway
Battery pack manufacturer Xerotech has formed a partnership with Meta System—a Tier 1 supplier of automotive electronic systems—to help expand its offering and provide integrated battery systems to the NRMM market. The non-road mobile machinery (NRMM) is widely being recognized as the next frontier of electrification. Industrial OEMs announce new,...

www.oemoffhighway.com
OEM Off-Highway

OEM Off-Highway

Fort Atkinson, WI
ABOUT

OEM Off-Highway magazine has been the resource for engineers and product development team members at mobile heavy-duty on- and off-road equipment manufacturers for over 30 years. Our in-depth reporting on trends, technology developments, engineering innovations and new product releases keep our readers informed of the latest information in a dynamic and rapidly changing global industry.

 https://www.oemoffhighway.com/
