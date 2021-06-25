Surprise! Amazon Officially The Number 1 Investor In America According To PPI
A few weeks ago, the Progressive Policy Institute (PPI) announced that Amazon ranked number one in its American investment hero's study. The research study evaluates companies' abilities to help drive economic expansion, grow wages, and create jobs. So it's no surprise that Amazon is one of the most prominent investors in the United States. The company seems to have a footprint in many facets of our lives, from IoT devices and eCommerce to web services and physical retail operations. With over a million employees, Amazon supports a significant portion of Americans with good employment opportunities. Moreover, the number of employees and capital spending continues to rise as the business diversifies to offers new products and services.www.forbes.com