A Letter from the members of the LGBTQ Faculty & Staff Affinity Group

Pride means different things to different people. Many modern June celebrations are rooted in a commemoration of the Stonewall Riots of 1969, when a group of defiant LGBTQ activists fought back against police harassment. That sense of defiance has ebbed and flowed over the decades, as our diverse LGBTQ community has confronted the question of what it means to be proud. Is the goal of acceptance one in which LGBTQ people are assimilated into mainstream culture, or does the movement necessarily represent a counter-culture, an intentional effort to not fit in, to celebrate who we are, rather than who we are not? Equality certainly does not have to mean losing the things that make us different and unique.