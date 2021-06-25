Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Aid group MSF 'horrified' as colleagues murdered in Ethiopia

By CARA ANNA Associated Press
Times Daily
 15 days ago

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The medical charity Doctors Without Borders said Friday it was “horrified by the brutal murder” of three colleagues in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, the latest attack on humanitarian workers helping civilians in the deadly conflict there. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.

www.timesdaily.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Msf#Doctors Without Borders#Charity#Msf#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
Country
Ethiopia
News Break
Public Safety
Place
Africa
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Africawincountry.com

Ethiopia denies blocking aid to Tigray as WFP resumes operations

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – The Ethiopian government on Friday denied blocking humanitarian aid to its northern Tigray region and said it was doing all it could to rebuild infrastructure amid accusations it is using hunger as a weapon. The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), the former rulers of the region...
AfricaVoice of America

Fighting Abates in Ethiopia’s Tigray; Getting Aid to Region Still a Challenge

The International Rescue Committee said Thursday that a bridge that provides one of the main supply routes into Ethiopia’s Tigray region has been destroyed. “Tekeze Bridge — one of the main supply routes into Tigray, Ethiopia — has been destroyed,” the IRC said in a tweet. “This means aid efforts will be even more severely hampered amid the ongoing conflict. The IRC continues to call for unfettered humanitarian access to the region.”
Africawcn247.com

Bridge key to delivering aid to Ethiopia's Tigray destroyed

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A bridge that’s crucial to delivering desperately needed food to much of Ethiopia’s Tigray region has been destroyed, an aid group said Thursday, as Tigray fighters were said to be approaching other combatants occupying large areas nearby. The International Rescue Committee says the destruction of the bridge over the Tekeze River “means aid efforts will be even more severely hampered than before." It is not immediately clear who destroyed the bridge on a main supply route linking western Tigray, which is occupied by forces from the neighboring Amhara region, and the rest of Tigray.
CharitiesPosted by
Reuters

Three MSF employees killed in Ethiopia's Tigray, aid agency says

ADDIS ABABA, June 25 (Reuters) - Three employees working for the Spanish branch of Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) were killed by unknown assailants in Ethiopia's Tigray region, the medical charity said on Friday. MSF-Spain lost contact with a vehicle carrying the team on Thursday afternoon, it said in a statement....
AdvocacyMSF USA

Ethiopia: MSF demands investigation into killing of three staff members in Tigray

NEW YORK/BARCELONA, JULY 7, 2021—Following the brutal murders of three of its staff in the Ethiopian region of Tigray on June 24, Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) is demanding that local parties to the conflict carry out an immediate investigation into the killings. Without assurances that MSF’s medical work can be carried out safely, the international medical humanitarian organization has suspended its activities in Abi Adi, Adigrat, and Axum in central and eastern Tigray, but will continue to provide assistance to people in other areas of Tigray.
Africanorthwestgeorgianews.com

UN says humanitarian crisis in Tigray region of Ethiopia improving as more aid gets in

In Ethiopia's strife-torn northern Tigray region hundreds of thousands of people remain at risk of starvation, but the humanitarian situation is easing, the United Nations said Tuesday. "Our humanitarian colleagues are telling us that humanitarian access within Tigray has improved, with large areas now accessible," said U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric...
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Ethiopia says it is allowing aid flights to famine-threatened Tigray

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ethiopia said on Wednesday that it had granted permission for humanitarian flights to its northern Tigray region, amid international concern that aid is not reaching people facing famine since Tigrayan forces seized the region's capital last week. Ethiopia's government has been battling the Tigray People's Liberation Front since November and thousands of civilians and an unknown number of combatants have since been killed.
AfricaTimes Daily

UN says Ethiopia's PM vows 'immediate' aid access to Tigray

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s prime minister has promised “immediate access” for humanitarian groups to Tigray, the United Nations said on Friday, after the United States and the European Union compared the Ethiopian government's current treatment of the embattled region to a “siege.”. Support local journalism reporting on your community.
Advocacyalbuquerqueexpress.com

A third of Haiti's children in urgent need of emergency aid: UNICEF

Nearly a third of all children in Haiti - numbering around 1.5 million - are in urgent need of emergency relief due to rising violence, insufficient access to clean water, health and nutrition, said the UN Children's Fund UNICEF on Friday. Amid a political and economic crisis heightened by the...
PoliticsBirmingham Star

Rwanda deploys 1 000 troops to northern Mozambique

The Rwandan Defence Force has deployed 1 000 troops to northern Mozambique. The force includes military and police personnel. The Rwandan force deploys as SADC still discusses sending a regional force. Rwanda deployed 1 000 troops to Mozambique's troubled northern Cabo Delgado province on Friday. In a statement from Kigali...
WorldPosted by
The New Humanitarian

Afghan women’s hopes, fears for Haiti aid, and a mosquito menace: The Cheat Sheet

Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. Rural Afghan women on peace, war, and ‘our role in society’. Greater freedom, better education, more control over their lives – the push for women’s rights doesn’t stop at the city limits, according to new research from the Afghanistan Analysts Network. The Kabul-based research group interviewed rural Afghan women, including in areas recently overrun by the Taliban, about their hopes and fears as instability swells. “Peace can change how women are treated in our society,” said one woman. “We’ll be able to learn about our rights and find our role in society.” Women’s views have taken a backseat during months of stalled Taliban peace talks, and advocates fear they’ll backslide further as international forces leave and the Taliban rapidly gains ground. The reports’ authors say the research challenges the notion that rural Afghan women would be satisfied with supposed gender norms imposed by conservative groups or the Taliban – or that women’s rights are only a priority for an urban elite. “Dreams of greater agency for Afghan women are not the exclusive domain of those who can speak up publicly,” the researchers concluded. “The priorities of rural women are not that different from those put forward by the more well-connected women activists.”
AfricaUN News Centre

Secretary-General welcomes Ethiopia’s pledge to allow humanitarian access to Tigray

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has welcomed Ethiopia’s commitment to ensuring aid workers can access the war-ravaged Tigray region, his Spokesperson said in a statement on Friday. The development comes a day after Mr. Guterres and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed discussed the extremely concerning humanitarian situation in the northern province.
PoliticsVoice of America

Egypt, Sudan Seek UN Help to Resolve Mega Dam Dispute with Ethiopia

The foreign ministers of Egypt and Sudan appealed to the U.N. Security Council on Thursday to intervene in their dispute with Ethiopia over the operation of a mega dam on the Nile River. “We come here in search for a viable path towards a peaceful, amicable and negotiated solution, and...
WRAL

Nigerians call for international help on student abductions

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria — Parents of the most recent group of students abducted in northern Nigeria are calling for international pressure on the government to help stop a series of kidnappings since December that have seized nearly 1,000 students. Angry residents in Damishi in Kaduna state marched in the streets this...
AfricaInternational Business Times

Nile Dam Deal Between Egypt, Ethiopia And Sudan Is Possible, UN Says

An agreement on Ethiopia's controversial Nile River dam is possible, the UN said Thursday, urging "trust, transparency and open engagement" as Egypt accused Addis Ababa of threatening its existence. The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) has drawn the ire of Egypt and Sudan since construction began in 2011, with both...
Public SafetyTimes Daily

Extremist attack in Somalia’s capital kills at least 9

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A large explosion in Somalia’s capital killed at least nine people and injured eight others, a health official said Saturday. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Community Policy