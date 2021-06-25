Thirteen University of Rhode Island Seniors Receive Black Scholar Awards for Outstanding Achievement

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — A safety management student organization at Slippery Rock University has earned national acclaim. The American Society of Safety Professionals chapter at SRU won the 2020-21 ASSP Outstanding Student Section Award, honoring the section that made the most significant contributions toward advancing safety education and research. The ASSP at SRU received a $5,000 stipend for its recognition that will be applied to the organization's budget for next year. There are more than 134 student members of the ASSP at SRU.