Video shows workers digging through condo rubble

Daily Gate City
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout 160 people were still unaccounted for Friday after an oceanside Florida condominium building collapsed. Searchers are using big machines and their hands to comb through a twisted, shifting heap of concrete and metal. (June 25) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license...

www.mississippivalleypublishing.com
