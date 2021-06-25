Cancel
Presidential Election

Friday's Campaign Round-Up, 6.25.21

By Steve Benen
MSNBC
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country. * In Georgia, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported late yesterday that a state judge dismissed most of a lawsuit "seeking a deep inspection of Fulton County absentee ballots from last year's presidential election, a review pursued by voters trying to find fraud. Superior Court Judge Brian Amero's ruling jeopardizes the prospects for the ballot inspection to continue, though a plaintiff in the lawsuit said he believes it will soon move forward."

Texas StateCNN

Trump's false election claims persist at conservative gathering in Texas

Dallas (CNN) — As Texas' battle over voting rights continues to unfold during the special session in Austin, the outrage stoked by former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election claims was still on full display Saturday a few hours north at the major gathering of conservative activists where Trump will be welcomed as the star attraction Sunday.
Surfside, FLPosted by
The Associated Press

DeSantis parts with Trump in response to Surfside tragedy

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — When the coronavirus ravaged Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis defiantly bucked mask mandates. He later cracked down on protesters advocating racial justice, blasted President Joe Biden on immigration, jumped into the fight over transgender athletes and signed sweeping legislation to toughen voting rules. But after a deadly...
POTUSMSNBC

Friday's Mini-Report, 7.9.21

* The latest from Haiti: "Haitian government officials said they had requested that the United States send in troops to protect Haiti's port, airport, gasoline reserves and other key infrastructure as the country has descended into turmoil in the wake of the brazen assassination of President Jovenel Moise early Wednesday morning."
POTUSMSNBC

Court documents cite Trump’s continued false election claims as evidence of ongoing incitement

In the investigation over the January 6 insurrection, the Justice Department this week warned that Donald Trump’s rhetoric could inspire more violence. A court document shows the DOJ suggested Trump's election lies, including that he will be "reinstated" without an election, is used in their legal argument to keep monitoring an accused capitol rioter, who is a Marine Corps veteran. MSNBC legal contributor and trial attorney, Katie Phang, and MSNBC contributor and former Watergate prosecutor, Jill Wine-Banks, join American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss what’s at stake for Trump and the defendants as the case heats up.
POTUSMSNBC

Michigan AG to probe 'election fraud' grifters; Trump lawyers may face reckoning Monday

Rachel Maddow reports that Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will follow up on a recommendation in a state Republican-led report that found that some false election fraud claims were so egregious and tied to fundraising schemes that they warranted investigation for fraud. Meanwhile, Donald Trump's lawyers who pushed false election fraud claims are facing possible disciplinary action in court on Monday.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Alaska GOP endorses Murkowski primary challenger

The Alaska Republican Party endorsed GOP Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka on Saturday, breaking from longtime incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska). The state party confirmed to The Hill that members approved the endorsement in a 58-17 vote. Tshibaka said in a statement shared by her campaign team that she was “grateful...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Kamala Harris slammed for claiming rural Americans can't photocopy their IDs

Vice President Kamala Harris was criticized Saturday for arguing against voter ID laws because rural Americans couldn't get photocopies of their ID's. "I don't think that we should underestimate what that [compromise on voter ID laws] could mean," Harris said in her interview with BET News. "Because in some people's mind, that means you're going to have to Xerox or photocopy your ID to send it in to prove who you are. Well, there are a whole lot of people, especially people who live in rural communities, who don't - there's no Kinkos, there's no OfficeMax near them."
POTUSMSNBC

Ivanka eyed in probe? New heat on Trump kids after CFO indicted

Now that the Trump Organization and its CFO have been indicted, New York prosecutors are turning their attention to Ivanka Trump. According to a Daily Beast report, seven Trump Organization companies knowingly paid a "portion" of bonuses illegally, including a company where Ivanka held an executive role. MSNBC's Dr. Jason Johnson is joined by former New York Assistant Attorney General Tristan Snell and the Daily Beast reporter who broke the story, Roger Sollenberger.
Texas StatePosted by
Salon

Fox host grills Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over racist election laws

Fox News host Chris Wallace on Sunday grilled Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) about new voting restrictions that reportedly could suppress Black voters. During an interview on Fox News Sunday, Wallace noted that a Republican-backed law would ban 24-hour voting and drive-through voting. "There was no indication of fraud in...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

VP Harris talks about multiple assignments from Biden: 'Maybe I don't say 'no' enough'

Vice President Kamala Harris marveled at her full plate of major White House responsibilities quipping that she'll have to work on saying "no" to President Biden more often. Biden has put his second-in-command in charge of addressing the origins of the southern border migrant surge, expanding voting rights, closing the digital divide and other high-profile and complicated issues.
Dallas, TXNewsweek

CNN's Jim Acosta Mocks Donald Trump Ahead of CPAC, Calls Him a 'Karen'

CNN's Jim Acosta branded Donald Trump a "Karen" as he mocked the former president's comeback tour ahead of an appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, Texas, on Sunday. "Former President Donald Trump is returning to the CPAC stage tomorrow," Acosta said at the start of a segment...

