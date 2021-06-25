Friday's Campaign Round-Up, 6.25.21
Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country. * In Georgia, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported late yesterday that a state judge dismissed most of a lawsuit "seeking a deep inspection of Fulton County absentee ballots from last year's presidential election, a review pursued by voters trying to find fraud. Superior Court Judge Brian Amero's ruling jeopardizes the prospects for the ballot inspection to continue, though a plaintiff in the lawsuit said he believes it will soon move forward."www.msnbc.com