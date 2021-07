Cortland City Police Officer Chad Knapp stepped into the kitchen of a house on Elm Street in March 2020 to find a man seated at a table with a rifle in front of him. “He said something like, ‘come and get it,’” Knapp recalled Thursday morning as he testified in Cortland County Court in the trial of Zachary L. Clark, who is accused of shooting Knapp three times in the leg that day in 2020.