Santa Clarita, CA

Garcia cosponsors Stopping Doctor Shortages Act

By Kev Kurdoghlian
signalscv.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, became a cosponsor of the bipartisan Stopping Doctor Shortages Act, House Resolution 1133, earlier this month. The legislation, authored by Rep. Josh Harder, D-Turlock, would amend the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) Program to allow physicians from California to access the program. The PSLF program...

