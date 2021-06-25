Garcia cosponsors Stopping Doctor Shortages Act

WASHINGTON — The following bills were introduced or co-sponsored by U.S. Senators from in West Virginia. WASHINGTON, June 25 -- Rep. David B. McKinley, R-W.Va., has introduced legislation (H.R. 4098) to "develop a non-opioid pain management directive indicating to health care professionals and emergency medical services personnel that an individual with respect to whom a form has been executed must not be administered an opioid or offered a prescription for an opioid."The bill was introduced on June 23 and was co-sponsored by Reps. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del., John R. Curtis, R-Utah, and Tom O'Halleran, D-Ariz. It was referred to the House Energy and Commerce Committee.For more information, Rep. David B. McKinley, 2239 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515; 202/225-4172; or in district offices at 709 Beechurst Ave., Ste. 29, Morgantown, WV 26505; 304/284-8506; 1100 Main St., Ste. 101, Wheeling, WV 26003; 304/232-3801; 408 Market St., Parkersburg, WV 26101; 304/422-5972.