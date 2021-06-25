NYC gang member arrested for traumatic shooting that narrowly missed children
NEW YORK — A man was shot in front of horrified children on a street in the Bronx on June 17. The gunfire miraculously missed a girl and her little brother as they were on a trip to buy some candy, Law Officer reported. Stunning surveillance footage shows the 24-year-old victim knock down the kids as he’s attempting to flee the attack. Now, a Harlem gang member has been charged with attempted murder in the brazen, broad daylight shooting of a rival, police sources said Friday.www.lawofficer.com