Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Hannah Peel: "Delia Derbyshire would be completely in awe of all the synthesizers and recording technology we have now"

By Future Music
MusicRadar.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFull disclosure… Fir Wave, the sublime new offering from sonic alchemist Hannah Peel, has become something of an obsession to these ears. From the otherworldy voices of opener Wind Shadow, through the hypnotic beats and synths of Emergence In Nature all the way through to the ethereal splendour of album closer, Reaction Diffusion, Peel has crafted a spell-binding electronic gem.

www.musicradar.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Foxx
Person
Delia Derbyshire
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Music#Music Technology#Music Software#Reaction Diffusion Peel#Bbc Radiophonic Workshop#The Last Watch#Midi#Delia Fire#Delia Earth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicantiMUSIC

Royal Blood Release Video For Orchestral 'All We Have Is Now'

(hennemusic) Royal Blood are sharing video of an orchestral version of their "Typhoons" track, "All We Have Is Now." Bassist/singer Mike Kerr is joined by a 16-piece string orchestra at London's Abbey Road Studios to record the track for Amazon Music. Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher have just issued a...
Musicloudersound.com

Plenty release new video for the Japan-like song Sacrifice

Tim Bowness has shared an early version of one of his solo tracks, which was originally recorded by his pre-No-Man band, Plenty. Sacrifice is included on the new collection Enough, out now via Burning Shed, and was audibly been inspired by Japan. Says Bowness of the song, "One of the...
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

Electronic Dance Music – Hutter Core

The evolution of electronic dance music began with the emergence of sampling from various sources like bootlegs, records, and from famous DJ’s that were providing their mixes in clubs across the globe. The sounds were provided at a very raw and untreated level. These beats were then processed via a sequencer that was relatively new to the industry at that time. By utilizing complex software programs, these sounds could then be mixed and sifted through to achieve the desired sound and beat. These programs were originally designed for use by DJ’s but soon found their way onto the cutting edge of clubs and radio stations worldwide. Clubs worldwide have mixed the best of the old and new, to provide a continuous high energy experience that has become known as ‘breaks’.
Entertainmentdecodedmagazine.com

Native Instruments releases Piano Colors in collaboration with Galaxy Instruments

Native Instruments have released Piano Colors, the latest addition to their range of KONTAKT-based instruments, created in collaboration with Galaxy Instruments. Piano Colors reimagines the sonic capabilities of a grand piano by combining a curated library of samples, recorded with a range of extended playing techniques, with truly state-of-the-art modulation features.
Musicedmidentity.com

Josh Teed Provides a Glimpse Into His New EP with This Sensational Mix

Gearing up for his upcoming release on Gravitas Recordings, Josh Teed concocted a fresh mix to give listeners a taste of what he has in store on The Journey East. Multi-instrumentalist turned rising bass music aficionado Josh Teed has been showing immense promise in the bass scene during the last few years. A classically trained musician, the producer’s musical roots trace back to his childhood when he fell in love with the violin. As an electronic producer, he now taps into his roots to curate his unique brand of bass music, incorporating instrumental elements like the violin to his music to add new dimensional layers to his music.
MusicSynthtopia

Free DD Day Masterclasses Celebrate Legacy Of Delia Derbyshire

Delia Derbyshire Day (DD Day), a non-profit dedicated to preserving the legacy of pioneering electronic musician and synthesist Delia Derbyshire, has announced a series of free masterclasses. The DD Day 2021 masterclass series will take place on the first Wednesday of every month, from July to November 2021.They will take...
MusicMusicRadar.com

The beginner's guide to: Oramics

There are few movements in music named after a single person; even fewer are named after women. Daphne Oram’s work is one of the great contributions to music tech. Born in 1925, Oram was a talented pianist and organ player as a child. Her professional career in music and recorded sound began during World War 2; in 1942, on leaving school, she turned down an offer of a place at the Royal College of Music in London to instead take up a role as a junior studio engineer at the BBC, where her responsibilities would include mixing live broadcasts and creating sound effects.
Musicedmsauce.com

Casual T Drops Remix of Daddy NAT’s “Elders”

Coming out of Austin, Travis Drews AKA Casual T has made quite the name for himself in recent months. Continuing his busy 2021 release schedule, the producer and DJ is back with a remix of fellow Austinite Daddy NAT's “Elders” featuring Abhi The Nomad and Lonely Child. A 3-way dance between indie-pop, hip-hop, and proper electronic music, Casual T creates perfect symmetry as he unifies all three genres. A slow burner with his signature bravado written all over it, this “Elders” remix is a testament to Casual T's uniformity and consistency as a creator.
Musicedmidentity.com

Skream Wows with New Techno Tune and Remix From Minimal Violence

As a third release on his IFEEL imprint, Skream delivers the adventurous techno track “Instakord” and enlists Minimal Violence to remix it. Renowned UK-based DJ and producer Skream has been wowing fans around the world with his experimentation of genres for almost two decades. As he’s continued to press on with his career, the latest endeavor he embarked upon in 2021 was the launch of his label, IFEEL. Founded in May, Skream has already offered a steady stream of releases including “Chester’s Groove” and “Trees.”
MusicL.A. Weekly

From AK to the Replacements — the New LA Weekly Playlist is Live

From AK to the Replacements: The sixty-second LA Weekly playlist, reviewing the musicians that we’ve been writing about all week, is live now. There’s R&B from Domenic Haynes, electronic music from AK and Aly & Fila, punk from Fartbarf, rock from the Replacements, metal from Fear Factory, and so much more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy