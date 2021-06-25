Cancel
El Paso, TX

V.P. Harris to Visit Border Patrol Center in El Paso During First Official Visit to Border

By Reuters
Times of San Diego
 16 days ago
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks during a press conference at the Sofitel Mexico City Reforma hotel in Mexico City June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the Custom and Border Protection‘s central processing center in El Paso, Texas, and meet migrants during her visit to the U.S.-Mexico border on Friday, her spokesperson said.

This will be the first time Harris will visit the border since becoming the vice president and taking a lead role in immigration issues.

The administration inherited “a broken and inhumane immigration system,” spokesperson Symone Sanders said during a call with reporters on Thursday. “The previous administration’s policies led to chaos at the border, family separation, inhumane conditions, dismal diplomacy towards and with Central America.”

Sanders said the vice president’s trip to Guatemala and Mexico earlier this year was about addressing the root causes, and “the border visit tomorrow is about the effects.”

Harris, who visited the U.S.-Mexico border many times as a senator and attorney general from California, was assailed by Republicans when she visited Mexico and Guatemala this month.

The trip to El Paso, which was announced a day earlier, appeared to be a result of increasing pressure on her to make the high-profile trip.

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

