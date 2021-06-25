Cancel
EUR/USD Building Up Momentum To Exit From Trading Range

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe single European currency is trading flat. In fact, EUR/USD is making minor fluctuations despite excellent macroeconomic data released in the US yesterday. Logically, the euro should have weakened significantly. Indeed, US durable goods orders increased 2.3% in May, stronger than the forecast for a 2.0% growth. In other words, consumer activity, which is viewed as the main driving force of the US economy, is clicking into gear. Besides, conditions in the US labor market have been improving. The number of initial unemployment claims contracted by 7K last week. On top of that, the number of continuing claims for unemployment insurance dropped to a greater degree by 144K. Remarkably, the market neglected fresh evidence of a steady economic recovery in the US. Apparently, investors are expecting stronger market catalysts.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Insurance#Personal Income#European#Eur Usd#The Federal Reserve#Qe#Fed
