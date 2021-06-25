Smith & Wesson Model 460XVR Gun Is ‘Extreme’ In Every Way Possible

Some hunting rifles just have a way of turning your head at the gun store. It might be the slim, trim lines of a mountain rifle that catch your eye. It might be a distinctive camo pattern on the stock, or the sight of a controlled-round-feed action using a Model 70-style safety, that commands your attention. Or, it may be just be the price tag. The new Kimber Hunter Pro Desolve Blak rifle fill all of the above requirements. Kimber has long been known for producing lightweight hunting rifles, which are fairly pricey. Prices on current production rifles range from about $1,500 to more than $3,500. Like many manufacturers, Kimber recognized market demand for a more affordable rifle, and their answer came a few years ago in the form of the Hunter model. The new Hunter Pro Desolve Blak is its slickest design yet in the series.