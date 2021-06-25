Man shot, killed as he sat in parked SUV in Long Beach
A 22-year-old man was shot and killed as he sat in a parked SUV in what Long Beach police believe was a gang-related attack Thursday night, June 24, authorities said. Officers were called to the area of 15th Street and Cedar Avenue, near George Washington Middle School, just before 10:45 p.m. and found the victim just south of the intersection in the driver’s seat of the SUV with a gunshot wound to the upper body, police said.www.presstelegram.com