Good samaritan calls Loveland police for dog locked inside a hot car
LOVELAND, Colo. (KKTV) - Loveland police rescued a Doberman Pinscher puppy from a vehicle parked at the Walmart in the area Wednesday. A resident reportedly called police who saw the puppy “who was tethered in the back seat, whimpering and straining to get air from a partially opened window”. When officers responded the front passenger window of the truck was reportedly open just enough for officers to squeeze their arm through and trip the lock.www.kktv.com