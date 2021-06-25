Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ocean County, NJ

Prosecutor: Jersey Shore Pair Allegedly Stole $205K Using Girlfriend's Credit Card, Bank Checks

By Jon Craig
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Znq2Z_0afFUflq00
Ross Miserendino of Lacey, left, and Enrique Roldan of Jackson Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

Two men from Ocean County are accused of forging ailing friend's bank checks and credit card to steal more than $200,000, authorities said.

The victim of credit card fraud was reportedly dating one of the suspects at the time of the alleged thefts, the Ocean County prosecutor said.

Ross Miserendino, 55, of Lacey Township, and Enrique Roldan, 42, of Jackson were arrested this week on forgery and theft charges in the case, the prosecutor said on Friday.

The unidentified victim reportedly had medical issues that caused her to be temporarily unable to manage her finances, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Lacey Township Police Chief Michael DiBella.

Miserendino, who was in a romantic relationship with the victim at the time, allegedly agreed to help her pay her bills, Billhimer said.

The victim reportedly gave him access to her checks and bank account information for that purpose, the prosecutor said.

Between 2019 and 2020, Miserendino allegedly signed the victim’s name -- without her OK -- on 146 checks totaling $171,000, Billhimer said..

Most of those checks allegedly were written out to Enrique Roldan, while others were written directly to Miserendino, the prosecutor said.

Both Roldan and Miserendino shared the theft proceeds, he said.

During the same time frame, Miserendino allegedly stole about $11,000 worth of personal property from the victim’s Lacey residence, Billhimer said.

Also, Miserendino allegedly misused the victim's credit card to make about $34,000 in unauthorized charges, Billhimer said.

Miserendino and Roldan were processed and released on summonses pending a future court date, he said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
115K+
Followers
22K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocean County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Jackson, NJ
County
Ocean County, NJ
City
Lacey Township, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card Fraud#Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Lodi, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Restaurant Manager From Lodi Charged With Trafficking Child Porn

A restaurant manager from Lodi was charged with trafficking child porn, authorities said. A months-long Internet child pornography investigation found that Michael Caruso, 31, “used the Internet to view, download, possess and distribute digital files depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Voice

Hudson Valley Man Stole, Sold Calf, Authorities Say

A Hudson Valley man is facing a misdemeanor larceny charge for allegedly stealing a calf and then selling it. The Ulster County Sheriff's Office reported that deputies responded to a farm in the Town of Marbletown at about 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6. Authorities arrested a 30-year-old Olive man who investigators believe stole a Jersey-Holstein calf and sold it.
Fairfield County, CTPosted by
Daily Voice

Woman Caught With PCP After Banging On Vehicle In Fairfield County, Police Say

A woman from Westchester County was arrested for allegedly possessing PCP after police in Fairfield County received a report of her banging on a car door in a parking garage. Kelli Bonnet, age 29, of White Plains, was arrested by Greenwich Police on Tuesday, July 6, after officers responded to Greenwich Plaza in the underground lot for a report of a woman "banging" on a car door.
Suffolk County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Long Island Man Allegedly Driving Drunk Strikes, Kills Pedestrian

A man has been charged with driving while intoxicated following a crash that killed a pedestrian overnight on a Long Island roadway. Shane Decamp, age 48, of Coram, was operating a 2016 Mazda CX-5 southbound in Melville in front of 400 Broadhollow Road at approximately 9:35 p.m. Friday, July 9 when his vehicle struck a pedestrian who was attempting to cross the roadway from east to west, Suffolk County Police said.
Posted by
Daily Voice

SCAM ALERT! Police In Central Pennsylvania Warn Of Fake Hostage Shake Downs

Prank calls have been taken to a scary new level, with callers claiming to have kidnapped and holding a family member hostage, according to Lower Paxton Township police. Multiple central Pennsylvania police departments are warning the public of scammers calling people from unknown numbers saying they have kidnapped family members.
Nassau County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Two Police Officers Hospitalized After Long Island Crash

Two police officers were hospitalized after their cruiser crashed on a busy Long Island roadway. The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 9 in Freeport. Nassau County Police First Precinct officers were responding to a call while traveling eastbound on East Seaman Avenue. The officers' vehicle left the...
Posted by
Daily Voice

State Police Looking For PA Man Who Shot Woman Inside Media Apartment

PA State Police are seeking the public's help locating a man who they say shot a woman in her apartment in Media and fled the scene last weekend. Troopers responding to the 1000 block of West Baltimore Pike around 5:20 a.m. on July 3 were told Arthur H. Disanto Jr., 41, shot a woman one time and fled in an unknown direction, according to PA State Police.
Fairfield County, CTPosted by
Daily Voice

Police Warn Area Residents Of Eversource Phone Scam

Law enforcement agencies in New England are cautioning consumers about a potential utility scam involving Eversource as the region contends with the fallout of Tropical Storm Elsa. In Connecticut, police in Fairfield County issued an alert as the storm made its way up the East Coast, advising that fraudsters have...

Comments / 4

Community Policy