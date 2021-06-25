Prosecutor: Jersey Shore Pair Allegedly Stole $205K Using Girlfriend's Credit Card, Bank Checks

Ross Miserendino of Lacey, left, and Enrique Roldan of Jackson Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

Two men from Ocean County are accused of forging ailing friend's bank checks and credit card to steal more than $200,000, authorities said.

The victim of credit card fraud was reportedly dating one of the suspects at the time of the alleged thefts, the Ocean County prosecutor said.

Ross Miserendino, 55, of Lacey Township, and Enrique Roldan, 42, of Jackson were arrested this week on forgery and theft charges in the case, the prosecutor said on Friday.

The unidentified victim reportedly had medical issues that caused her to be temporarily unable to manage her finances, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Lacey Township Police Chief Michael DiBella.

Miserendino, who was in a romantic relationship with the victim at the time, allegedly agreed to help her pay her bills, Billhimer said.

The victim reportedly gave him access to her checks and bank account information for that purpose, the prosecutor said.

Between 2019 and 2020, Miserendino allegedly signed the victim’s name -- without her OK -- on 146 checks totaling $171,000, Billhimer said..

Most of those checks allegedly were written out to Enrique Roldan, while others were written directly to Miserendino, the prosecutor said.

Both Roldan and Miserendino shared the theft proceeds, he said.

During the same time frame, Miserendino allegedly stole about $11,000 worth of personal property from the victim’s Lacey residence, Billhimer said.

Also, Miserendino allegedly misused the victim's credit card to make about $34,000 in unauthorized charges, Billhimer said.

Miserendino and Roldan were processed and released on summonses pending a future court date, he said.

