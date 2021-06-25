Ada Commissioners vote to raise their – and other elected officials’ – pay
Ada County’s elected officials will get a raise. This week, the Ada County Commissioners closed out their fiscal year 2022 budget deliberations by voting to boost their own pay and the salary of the county Clerk, Treasurer, Assessor, Coroner and Prosecuting Attorney. This came after the county convened a citizen’s advisory committee last year to advise the board on what officials should be paid after studying other communities.boisedev.com