Code 8: Part II Will Return Robbie Amell and Stephen Amell to Netflix

By Jon Fuge
MovieWeb
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe recently announced sequel to sci-fi action outing Code 8, titled Code 8: Part II, will debut on Netflix just like its predecessor. The sequel was announced earlier this year and will see real-life brothers Robbie and Stephen Amell reprise their roles from the first movie, as well as putting Jeff Chan back in the director's chair.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sung Kang
Person
Aaron Abrams
Person
Jeff Chan
Person
Robbie Amell
Person
Stephen Amell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crowdfunding#Code 8#Sci Fi#Sutcliffe#Agent Park#Indiegogo
