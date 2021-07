A backup quarterback is one of the more misunderstood jobs in professional football. If a player isn’t a starter in waiting, he may go years between game action. When a quarterback’s backing up a clear starter, his job isn’t about pushing for the starting job. His primary goal during the regular season is to serve as an extra set of eyes for the starter. He may also serve as the scout team quarterback so the defense is ready for their next opponent. As he does this, he also needs to maximize extremely limited practice snaps in order to stay prepared since he may be one bad hit away from a starting job.