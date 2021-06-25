Willow Smith announces guitar-driven album, lately I feel EVERYTHING, shares moody second single, Lipstick
Popstar-turned-punk rocker Willow Smith has formally announced her new studio album lately I feel EVERYTHING, sharing its moody, electric guitar-y second single, Lipstick. Following April's Transparent Soul – which, as many things do these days, features Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker – Lipstick sees Willow trade the former's ultra-catchy hooks and refined pop-punk-style production for a moodier, down-tempo arrangement, and one that ventures arguably further into hard-rock territory. Check out the single's official visual video below.www.guitarworld.com