Fender joins forces with Kyser for vintage colorway-inspired Classic Colors Quick-Change electric guitar capos

Guitar accessory brand Kyser has teamed up with Fender to offer a set of four quick-change capos in four colours from the Fender catalogue. The range of capos come in four “Classic Colours”: Surf Greene, Butterscotch Blonde, Daphne Blue and Olympic White. They also feature a 9.5-inch radius for compatibility with most Fender guitars, as well as many other fretboards. The colours have been matched with “state-of-the-art photospectrometry,” and shade comparisons with several vintage and new Fender guitars.