Fender joins forces with Kyser for vintage colorway-inspired Classic Colors Quick-Change electric guitar capos
Fender and Kyser have announced an all-new line of Quick-Change electric guitar capos, which pay homage to some of the big F’s most famous finishes. The Classic Colors range boasts colorways most notably associated with Fender’s famed models from the ‘50s and ‘60s, including Butterscotch Blonde, Daphne Blue, Surf Green and Olympic White, which were recreated through Kyser’s precision ColorMatch Process.www.guitarworld.com