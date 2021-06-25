Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Study confirms the low likelihood that SARS-CoV-2 on hospital surfaces is infectious

By UC Davis Health
Newswise
 15 days ago

Newswise — A new study by UC Davis researchers confirms the low likelihood that SARS-CoV-2 contamination on hospital surfaces is infectious. The study, published June 24 in PLOS ONE, is the original report on recovering near-complete SARS-CoV-2 genome sequences directly from surface swabs. “Our team was the first to demonstrate...

www.newswise.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sars#Translational Research#Rna#Genome Project#Newswise#Plos One#Icu#The Uc Davis Lung Center#Rna#Rt Pcr#Coil#Uc Davis Craft Award#Uc Davis Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public HealthMedscape News

Clinical Masks Upgrade 'Reduces SARS-CoV-2 Infections for Staff'

Upgrading the quality of face masks worn by NHS healthcare workers made a dramatic difference to their risk of being infected by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, a preprint study has suggested. Until recently, advice from Public Health England stated that healthcare workers caring for patients with COVID-19 should use fluid resistant...
Public Healthaappublications.org

Study: SARS-CoV-2 in hospitalized infants reflects community virus levels

Editor’s note: For the latest news on COVID-19, visit http://bit.ly/AAPNewsCOVID19. Infants hospitalized primarily for evaluation of serious bacterial infection were more likely to have SARS-CoV-2 infection when virus circulation in the community was high, according to a study published today in Pediatrics. Case reports have shown that SARS-CoV-2 infection in...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study shows SARS-CoV-2 breakthrough infections fewer among fully vaccinated

Vaccination efforts against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the pathogen behind the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, commenced in many countries in December 2020. Over 3 billion vaccine doses have since been administered worldwide. A team of researchers at Indiana University reports genomic evidence of breakthrough infections in...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Vaccines and drugs must be adapted to combat emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants, says study

A new review of the emerging variants of concern (VOCs) of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which has caused the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, shows that there is a major need to constantly re-evaluate the utility of existing therapeutics and vaccines against the virus and to develop new ones.
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Study provides important insights into early stages of SARS-CoV-2 infection

Researchers in the UK have provided important new insights into the early stages of infection with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) – the agent that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The team’s quantitation of SARS-CoV-2 replication dynamics at the single-cell level revealed a previously unrecognized variability among cells...
Public Healthaappublications.org

SARS-CoV-2 Among Infants

You will be redirected to aap.org to login or to create your account. You may purchase access to this article. This will require you to create an account if you don't already have one.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Why SARS-CoV-2 delta variant is more infectious

German experts recently explained why the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) delta variant is more infectious and pathogenic than its ancestor. By conducting a series of in vitro experiments, they have revealed that increased ability to induce cell-to-cell fusion (syncytia) and reduced susceptibility to vaccine and infection-induced antibodies make the delta variant more infectious than previously circulating variants. The study is currently available on the bioRxiv* preprint server.
WorldEurekAlert

Study with healthcare workers supports that immunity to SARS-CoV-2 is long-lasting

Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) One year after infection by SARS-CoV-2, most people maintain anti-Spike antibodies regardless of the severity of their symptoms, according to a study with healthcare workers co-led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), the Catalan Health Institute (ICS) and the Jordi Gol Institute (IDIAP JG), with the collaboration of the Daniel Bravo Andreu Private Foundation. The results suggest that vaccine-generated immunity will also be long-lasting.
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Tackling emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants

An international team of authors has published a special report in The New England Journal of Medicine titled 'SARS-CoV-2 Variants and Vaccines’, which presents global strategies for the possible escape from vaccine-elicited immunity. There is a possibility that dangerous viral variants could appear with resistance to the current vaccines intended...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study explores structure, activity, and inhibition of TMPRSS2 implicated in SARS-CoV-2 activation

Viruses inhibit the biochemical activity of host proteins and use them for invasion and replication inside the host. Transmembrane protease serine-2 (TMPRSS2) is an endothelial cell surface protein implicated in the activation of influenza A, B, and coronaviruses, including the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), to drive infection of the lungs. It is a key host cell factor that helps viral entry and pathogenesis of the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2.
ScienceScience Now

Long-chain polyphosphates impair SARS-CoV-2 infection and replication

Inorganic polyphosphates (polyPs) are linear polymers composed of repeated phosphate (PO43−) units linked together by multiple high-energy phosphoanhydride bonds. In addition to being a source of energy, polyPs have cytoprotective and antiviral activities. Here, we investigated the antiviral activities of long-chain polyPs against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection. In molecular docking analyses, polyPs interacted with several conserved amino acid residues in angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2), the host receptor that facilitates virus entry, and in viral RNA-dependent RNA polymerase (RdRp). ELISA and limited proteolysis assays using nano– LC-MS/MS mapped polyP120 binding to ACE2, and site-directed mutagenesis confirmed interactions between ACE2 and SARS-CoV-2 RdRp and identified the specific amino acid residues involved. PolyP120 enhanced the proteasomal degradation of both ACE2 and RdRp, thus impairing replication of the British B.1.1.7 SARS-CoV-2 variant. We thus tested polyPs for functional interactions with the virus in SARS-CoV-2–infected Vero E6 and Caco2 cells and in primary human nasal epithelial cells. Delivery of a nebulized form of polyP120 reduced the amounts of viral positive-sense genomic and subgenomic RNAs, of RNA transcripts encoding proinflammatory cytokines, and of viral structural proteins, thereby presenting SARS-CoV-2 infection in cells in vitro.
ScienceEurekAlert

SARS-CoV-2 encoded miRNA is a biomarker for stratification of severe patients

In a retrospective, multi-centre cohort study conducted by researchers from Nanjing University, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Jinling Hospital and the Second Hospital of Nanjing, a microRNA-like small RNA encoded by SARS-CoV-2 was identified in the serum of COVID-19 patients, which can be developed as a non-invasive biomarker for stratification of severe patients from mild/moderate ones and for identification of high-risk individuals before clinical manifestation of severe symptoms. This biomarker ensures proper allocation of patients to different levels of medical facilities and allows more effective control of the pandemic and relief of social economic burdens.
Mental HealthPsychiatric Times

Developing a Collaborative Approach to Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 Infection

1 in 3 COVID-19 survivors experience persistent consequences. What can psychiatry do to help?. It is not new for viruses to have both mental and physical health consequences. The HIV epidemic is a notable example in recent times, with 38 million individuals currently living with the virus and an estimated 35 million who have died from AIDS-related illnesses.1 As many as half of people living with HIV have at least 1 mental health comorbidity.2 Today, after more than a year since the pandemic started, the magnitude of the public health impact of the current COVID-19 crisis is not yet fully appreciated, but it will be significant, with more than 171 million cases and 3.5 million deaths and counting globally at the time of this writing.3.
ScienceScience Now

Estimating infectiousness throughout SARS-CoV-2 infection course

The role that individuals with asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 have in transmission of the virus is not well understood. Jones et al. investigated viral load in patients, comparing those showing few, if any, symptoms with hospitalized cases. Approximately 400,000 individuals, mostly from Berlin, were tested from February 2020 to March 2021 and about 6% tested positive. Of the 25,381 positive subjects, about 8% showed very high viral loads. People became infectious within 2 days of infection, and in hospitalized individuals, about 4 days elapsed from the start of virus shedding to the time of peak viral load, which occurred 1 to 3 days before the onset of symptoms. Overall, viral load was highly variable, but was about 10-fold higher in persons infected with the B.1.1.7 variant. Children had slightly lower viral loads than adults, although this difference may not be clinically significant.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study demonstrates successful postinfection treatment for SARS-CoV-2

A recent study by Kansas State University virologists demonstrates successful postinfection treatment for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. College of Veterinary Medicine researchers Yunjeong Kim and Kyeong-Ok "KC" Chang published the study in the prestigious journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America, or PNAS. They found that animal models infected with SARS-CoV-2 and treated with a deuterated protease inhibitor had significantly increased survival and decreased lung viral load.

Comments / 0

Community Policy