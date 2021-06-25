Study confirms the low likelihood that SARS-CoV-2 on hospital surfaces is infectious

1 in 3 COVID-19 survivors experience persistent consequences. What can psychiatry do to help?. It is not new for viruses to have both mental and physical health consequences. The HIV epidemic is a notable example in recent times, with 38 million individuals currently living with the virus and an estimated 35 million who have died from AIDS-related illnesses.1 As many as half of people living with HIV have at least 1 mental health comorbidity.2 Today, after more than a year since the pandemic started, the magnitude of the public health impact of the current COVID-19 crisis is not yet fully appreciated, but it will be significant, with more than 171 million cases and 3.5 million deaths and counting globally at the time of this writing.3.