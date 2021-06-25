Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Amazon acquires podcast distributor, monetization platform Art19 in chase for audio ad dollars

By Peter Adams
marketingdive.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon Music has acquired the podcast distribution and monetization platform Art19, according to a statement on its website. The Verge first picked up the news. Founded in 2015, Art19 offers a platform where clients can manage both their content and ad operations in one place. Performance dashboards track how listeners are engaging with campaigns in real-time, measuring impressions and downloads based on standards certified by the IAB Tech Lab. The company also operates an Ad Creative Studio to assist with creative strategy and production.

www.marketingdive.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Andy Cohen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Music#Verge#Art19#The Iab Tech Lab#Bravo Tv#The Daily Dish#Warpfeed#Parcast#Anchor#Megaphone#Podz#Pricewaterhousecoopers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Economy
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Amazon
Related
Businessaithority.com

TiVo Renews And Expands IP License With Google

Agreement highlights continued progress in OTT growth area for the Xperi IP Licensing Business. TiVo, a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation announced a long-term renewal of its patent license with Google. The renewal provides Google, who has been a licensee since 2012, with continued broad coverage under TiVo’s patent portfolios.
Businessseattlepi.com

Netflix Hires First Head of Podcasts: Former Apple and NPR Exec N'Jeri Eaton

Netflix hired N’Jeri Eaton, previously head of content for Apple Podcasts, to lead podcasting for the streaming giant’s marketing division. Eaton is joining Netflix as director of podcast programming, according to a spokesperson. She will be part of the company’s editorial and publishing team, which will be headed by Michelle Lee, former editor in chief of Allure who is joining the company this month. Lee reports to Netflix CMO Bozoma Saint John, the marketing veteran whose past stints include Apple Music, Endeavor and Uber hired by the company a year ago.
Businessreviewgeek.com

Amazon Extends 100-Person Watch Parties to Fire TV Devices

Amazon rolled out its browser-based Watch Party feature over a year ago, allowing up to 100 Prime subscribers to join in on a Prime Video stream with a built-in chat. Now, Watch Party streaming finally works on Fire TV devices, though you have to use your phone to chat with other Watch Party participants.
Businessaithority.com

Dataminr Acquires WatchKeeper, A Real-time Data Geovisualization Platform for Corporate Enterprises

Dataminr, the leading real-time information discovery platform, announced the acquisition of WatchKeeper, an innovative real-time data geovisualization platform for corporate enterprises. WatchKeeper’s platform will provide seamless navigation through layers of internal company data and external contextual data in a single pane-of-glass interface alongside Dataminr alerts. Combining Dataminr’s real-time alerts with...
TV & VideosPosted by
The Press

Moonbug and Amazon Expand Blippi's Universe with New Original Series, Premiering Exclusively to Amazon Kids+ Subscribers

"Blippi's Treehouse" massive content and production project matches growing fan base as Blippi's YouTube channel hits 1 billion views per month. LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moonbug Entertainment Ltd. and Amazon Kids+ are collaborating again on more fun and entertaining content for kids starring the global sensation, Blippi. The two companies are creating a new, long-form episodic series called "Blippi's Treehouse," which will premiere exclusively on the Amazon Kids+ streaming service at a future date.
Musicmarketingdive.com

Dunkin' drives audio ad results by matching background music to listeners' tastes

Dunkin' drove 238% higher engagement with audio ads when piloting a new solution that dynamically matches ad content to what the user is listening to in real time, according to details shared with Marketing Dive. Developed by AI Music, the Sympaphonic Ads tool automatically adjusts the background audio of marketing...
Businesstvtechnology.com

Nielsen Acquires Ad Attribution Company TVTY

NEW YORK—Nielsen has acquired TVTY, a leading TV attribution provider and ad monitoring company, in a move that will strengthen Nielsen’s position in TV attribution and ad intel. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. TVTY, which is based in Paris, France, offers a wide range of capabilities that...
Celebritiesmartechseries.com

PodcastOne Announces Global Debut Of LaunchpadOne, Starting With Over 1,000 Podcasts, This Free Innovative Self-Serve Platform To Launch, Host, Distribute And Monetize Independent Podcasts

LaunchpadOne Expands PodcastOne’s Podcasting Ecosystem Offering Creators Cutting Edge Technology, Podcast Hosting Platform, Distribution Tools, Established Network of Shows & Promotional Opportunities. Platform Offers Creators, Musicians, Celebrities, Sports Stars, Social Media & ESports Influencers, and Brands a Seamless Way to Build Audiences, Get Discovered and Generate Revenue for Their Podcasts.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Platinum Equity Acquires Flooring Distributor Paramount Global Surfaces

LOS ANGELES, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Platinum Equity announced today the acquisition of Paramount Global Surfaces (PGS) from Linsalata Capital Partners. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. PGS is a leading developer, importer and distributor of premium, proprietary porcelain tile and other hard surface floor coverings used...
Cell Phonesverdictfoodservice.com

Canada’s Ritual acquires contact tracing platform AllChecked.in

Canadian company Ritual has acquired QR contact tracing platform AllChecked.in as part of its long-term commitment to support restaurants. Using this platform, customers will be able to check-in and log their contact information. Ritual’s mobile ordering technology, which allows customers to discover, order and pick up their meals, will now...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Recurrent Ventures Acquires MEL Magazine From Dollar Shave Club

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recurrent Ventures has acquired MEL Magazine from Dollar Shave Club, Recurrent CEO Lance Johnson announced today. Recurrent is a venture equity-backed digital media company that owns and operates well-known brands such as The Drive, Field & Stream, Popular Science, and Outdoor Life. MEL will serve as the marquee brand of Recurrent's new lifestyle division, which it plans to grow both organically and through acquisitions.
Softwaremartechseries.com

DaySmart Acquires Dash Platform

Expands portfolio of business management software and payments solutions to meet the needs of sports and recreation facilities. DaySmart Software, the leading provider of business management software empowering business owners to operate and grow their businesses, announced the acquisition of Seattle, WA-based Dash Platform, the leading provider of sports facility and recreation management software. This acquisition expands DaySmart’s reach into new verticals, such as sports facilities, parks and recreation departments.
Businessfranchising.com

KKR to Acquire Leading Home Services Platform Neighborly®

Founded in 1981, Neighborly® is a leading home services platform that connects more than 10 million residential and commercial customers with a community of professional services focused on repairing, maintaining and enhancing consumers’ homes and properties. Through a portfolio of 28 brands, the Company offers a wide array of services including plumbing, pest control, restoration, electrical, cleaning, HVAC, home inspection and many more.
San Diego, CAMarietta Daily Journal

San Diego startup acquired for $110 million by billion-dollar Swedish unicorn

SAN DIEGO — A multibillion-dollar unicorn startup in Sweden is acquiring a small local company that makes futuristic microscopes for $110 million. The San Diego company, called Discover Echo, was an early player in the local startup scene, winning a pitch competition and catching the eye of local investors for its new-age instrument. Back then, it was known as Echo Laboratories.
Businessmartechseries.com

Smart Acquires Cookie-free CTV and Video Advertising Platform Dynadmic.

Smart AdServer, the leading independent ad monetization platform, today announces its acquisition of DynAdmic, the integrated video advertising marketplace, and accelerates its growth in CTV and media services. DynAdmic’s technology and operations will be integrated within Smart’s offering to provide unique media solutions to buyers and bring a new exclusive monetization channel to media publishers. The combined group will benefit from unique cookie free contextual targeting capabilities to better align ad campaign performance goals with user privacy requirements.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Ad Tech Platform Market Innovative Strategy by 2028 | Adform, Adobe, AdRoll, Amazon (AWS), AT&T

JCMR recently announced market survey which covers overall in-depth study including additional study on COVID-19 impacted market situation on Global Ad Tech Platform Market. The Research Article Entitled Global Ad Tech Platform Market provides very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, upcoming & innovative technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel this Universal market place, and major players profile and strategies. The research study provides forecasts for Ad Tech Platform investments till 2029.
Businesschannele2e.com

Pax8 Acquires Microsoft Azure, 365 Cloud Distributor Resello

Pax8 has acquired Resello, a Microsoft CSP Indirect Partner that supports VARs and MSPs across Europe. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 388 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy