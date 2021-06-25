Amazon acquires podcast distributor, monetization platform Art19 in chase for audio ad dollars

Amazon Music has acquired the podcast distribution and monetization platform Art19, according to a statement on its website. The Verge first picked up the news. Founded in 2015, Art19 offers a platform where clients can manage both their content and ad operations in one place. Performance dashboards track how listeners are engaging with campaigns in real-time, measuring impressions and downloads based on standards certified by the IAB Tech Lab. The company also operates an Ad Creative Studio to assist with creative strategy and production.