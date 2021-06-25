Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

WHO’s Tedros says vaccine shortage in poor countries a global failure

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA (Reuters) – The world’s inability to provide enough COVID-19 vaccines for poor countries is a global failure that highlights injustice, the head of the World Health Organization said on Friday. “It’s not hesitancy. It’s lack of vaccines. And the situation in many low-income countries, especially Africa, it’s very worrisome,”...

kdal610.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Africa#Covid 19 Vaccines#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
Vaccines
Related
WorldPress Democrat

Poor countries’ struggles amid vaccines shortfall threaten greater instability, migration and disease

Even as millions of Americans enjoy a post-pandemic boom, fresh COVID-19 outbreaks in the developing world are undermining economic recovery and fueling political unrest. Sluggish vaccination campaigns stand between the world’s poorest nations and the resumption of normal life, casting a shadow over a global rebound that is otherwise shaping up as the most impressive in 80 years, according to the World Bank.
Healthkfgo.com

India’s vaccine shortage eases as inoculations outpace new registrations

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India has administered more COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last two weeks than the number of people who signed up for shots during the period, government data showed on Tuesday, signalling improving supplies after widespread shortages. Indians struggled to book scarce inoculation slots after Prime Minister...
Public HealthForexTV.com

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 181.4 million and WHO says vaccinated should keep wearing face masks

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness headed above 181.4 million on Tuesday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while deaths climbed above 3.93 million. The U.S. continues to lead the world in total cases at 33.6 million, and by deaths that total 604,115. The number of fully vaccinated Americans rose to 153.8 million, or 46.3% of the total population, according to the latest data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), up rom 46.1% a day ago. The number of adults 18-years-and-older that are fully vaccinated rose to 57%, while the number of U.S. adults receiving at least one dose increased to 66.1%. The World Health Organization is recommending that fully vaccinated people continue to wear face masks in public, breaking with the guidance offered by the CDC. The WHO is concerned about the rapid spread of the highly infectious delta variant of the virus that is racing across the world.
HealthBirmingham Star

15 EU countriesrecognise Covishield vaccine: WHO Chief

Geneva [Switzerland], July 10 (ANI): World Health Organisation (WHO) chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan on Friday said 15 countries in the European Union (EU) now recognise Covishield vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University for travellers. In a tweet, Swaminathan said, "15...
Medical Sciencekdal610.com

Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO

GENEVA (Reuters) – The benefits of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines outweigh the very small risk they might cause heart inflammation, as the jabs reduce hospitalisations and deaths, an advisory panel of the World Health Organization said on Friday. In a statement, the WHO said that reports of two rare conditions –...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

WHO denounces vaccine nationalism as global death toll passes 4 million

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday denounced "morally indefensible" vaccine nationalism as the world passes 4 million COVID-19 deaths. "We have just passed the tragic milestone of 4 million recorded COVID-19 deaths, which likely underestimates the overall toll," he said at a press conference. But while the...
Public HealthPosted by
The Conversation Africa

South Africa’s latest COVID-19 lockdown puts spotlight back on vaccination failures

South Africa is in the grip of another resurgence of COVID-19. Gauteng province, the country’s economic hub, where 25% of the population live, is the epicentre. But infection rates are expected to rise in other major provinces as well. To ease pressure on the health system and slow the rate of transmission, President Cyril Ramaphosa recently announced tighter lockdown restrictions. Shabir Madhi is the director of the South African Medical Research Council Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics Research Unit and co-founder and co-director of the African Leadership Initiative for Vaccinology Expertise at the University of the Witwatersrand. He spoke to The Conversation Africa to shed some light on South Africa’s situation.
HealthCNN

Vaccine inequality is hurting Asia’s poor and the rest of the world

Crowded factories in Asia’s manufacturing hubs seemed curiously immune to coronavirus as it spread through most of the world last year. By the end of 2020, Thailand and Vietnam had reported fewer than 200 deaths between them, and Cambodia and Laos didn’t report any at all. But that changed this...

Comments / 1

Community Policy