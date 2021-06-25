University of Holy Cross Freezes Tuition, Fees

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The University of Holy Cross Board of Trustees has voted to leave tuition and fees steady for the upcoming 2021-2022 academic year to give a break to students who are still financially challenged from the COVID crisis. The vote keeps UHC’s tuition at the lowest cost among Louisiana’s private nonprofit universities. All UHC students will pay the same tuition cost and fees as they did in the prior 2020-2021 school year.