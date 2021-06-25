Representing the Lions is an immense privilege - it's the highest level a player can reach
Nine lucky players will pull on a Lions shirt at Murrayfield on Saturday for the first time. When they do they will enter a brotherhood that lasts a lifetime. In any rugby team, you come together when you put your bodies on the line for each other. The higher the level, the more intense the connection becomes. And for any British or Irish player, representing the Lions is the highest level you can reach.www.telegraph.co.uk